Blood & Water actress Natasha Thahane was among the many South African celebrities who marked Heritage Day with stunning traditional outfits.

Natasha Thahane and her son looked stylish in Zulu traditional outfits on Heritage Day. Image: @natasha_thahane

Source: Instagram

Natasha Thahane shares a glimpse of her son

Top Mzansi star Natasha Thahane recently warmed her followers' hearts when she shared a rare glimpse of her one-year-old son. The actress who shares the toddler with footballer Thembinkosi Lorch always tries not to post information about the little boy online.

Taking to her Instagram page on Heritage Day, the doting mom and son duo looked stylish in traditional Zulu outfits. The Blood & Water star rocked a colourful beaded outfit while his son, whose face was skillfully hidden from the camera wore a cute Zulu traditional outfit. She wrote:

"Happy Heritage Day ❤️"

Mzansi can't get enough of Natasha Thahane's adorable son

Social media users headed to the star's comments section to share sweet comments for Natasha and Lorch's adorable baby. Some couldn't believe how much he had grown.

@lovable_thato.za said:

"They grow up so fast? mveze i face phela Tasha simbone kunini sithi ncooo singamazi bandla "

@funekasibande wrote:

"Didn’t you give birth last month??"

@chriss.ngcani added:

"Mara I walk ye player uyay’bona"

@mcbubbles_000 noted:

"Not me still thinking he is an infant but no he is a grown boy ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@nativechild.co wrote:

"They grow up so fast. Uoute doing a great job mommy ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@keneilwe3809 said:

"Happy heritage day to you and your son Aunt and both you and your son look so cute le bontle thata mangaone @natasha_thahane "

@pule_motloung24 commented:

"Happy Heritage Day to you too my favourite! Be safe.❤️"

Source: Briefly News