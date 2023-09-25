The Queen of Limpopo dance music, Makhadzi, found herself matching with the controversy-smeared influencer Cyan Boujee

The pair was clad in the trending Barbie-inspired hot pink two-piece shorts and jacket set

When the pictures of the women made it online, social media's fashion police took it upon themselves to rate who wore it better

Makhadzi and Cyan Boujee have become figures of scrutiny after wearing matching Barbie outfits. Images: @cyan.boujee24, @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

One of South Africa's most adored musicians, the high-energy performing Makhadzi, found herself compared to controversial influencer Cyan Boujee when the pair wore matching outfits on different occasions.

Makhadzi and Cyan Boujee wear identical Barbie-inspired outfits

The Rea Lwa singer, who has recently been dropping singles from her new Mbofholowo album, wore a sweet pink Barbie-inspired two-piece short and jacket set on flaunted it in front of her BMW and captioned her post promoting her one October gig in three pictures. Check out her Instagram post:

Meanwhile, scandalous influencer, Cyan Boujee, who was trending in recent weeks for accusing DJ Prince Kaybee of leaking a steamy tape that surfaced on Women's Month, and claimed was taken when she was just 19 years old in Cape Town and captioned her six pictures on Instagram:

"I know I'm always on shh* that they ain’t thought of!"

Check out how she wore her outfit in the post below:

Netizens judge Makhadzi and Cyan Boujee's matching outfits

When a collage of the two ladies started making the rounds on Twitter, now known as X, the Twitter fashion police had their day judging who wore the Barbie look better. Here is what the debate looked like:

@djsdunkero was not impressed by either:

"It's a draw 0-0."

@MachineCulture2 said:

"Difficult but if we are being honest Cyaan Boujee."

@Mdlwembe6 was not saying a word:

"Obvious. Why you wanna get us to incriminate ourselves."

@Thuli_kaNtuli was fair:

"They both look good in this outfit."

@Bruce__MM hinted:

"I don't know but one is at USA billboards."

@Sthiza_Don declared:

"The Super Star. Makhadzi."

@_Sihle_zn weighed in:

"This is not even a competition if it's only about s*xiness. The other one wins if it's about money."

@whoiseddardsnow said:

"Natural vs. man-made."

@SaintAfiliation was done:

"Cyaan is fake that's all I can say."

@Teboho04668095 ended it:

"It depends on who you like."

Faith Nketsi and Adzelo Tivani close the Barbie challenge

In other Barbie stories of Briefly News, reality star Faith Nketsi and her best friend Andzelo Tivani were declared the best-dressed Barbie and Ken at the South African premiere of the movie.

When their pictures hit social media networks, they broke Mzansi's internet and hailed their look as the best interpretation of the movie in celebville.

Source: Briefly News