Cyan Boujee is enjoying her booked and busy life after a week of humiliation caused by the leaked video

The DJ and influencer trended for most of last week after an adult video of her got leaked

She shared her gig guide, and netizens were stunned that she is still getting gigs despite everything that happened

Cyan Boujee has the last laugh, as her career did not suffer a massive knock because of the leaked video scandal.

Cyan Boujee Brags About Being Booked and Busy After Leaked Video Scandal, SA Weighs in: “Get That Bag Baby”

Cyan Boujee shows off her gig guide

The DJ and influencer took to her Instagram page to brag about being fully booked and busy.

Usually, in Mzansi, when a scandal taints a celebrity's image negatively, they get cancelled.

But not Cyan, her leaked private video was not grounds for her to get cancelled, and so she is booked and busy.

In her caption, she bragged about her career:

"I am still busy, I will laugh later."

Netizens amazed at the fact that Cyan is still gigging

The 23-year-old wore a brave face a day after the video leaked. So it is no surprise that she continues to show her face at gigs.

Her fans applauded her:

thato_marule said:

"This I what I want for you baby."

boldly_owamie said:

"Yhooooooooo your the busiest. Get that bag baby."

revenge_beauty_rsa said:

"We booked and busy this side."

lennox_mhlongo said:

"I told them. I'm happy for you and love you chomie."

nicoleeee508 said:

"Yoooh how did l miss the cofi Centurion ...so close to my house."

yayah1564 said:

"Can’t wait for you to come to Rustenburg. Love you long time dude."

onikuthando_ said:

"Love to see it."

luisbilaofficial said:

"Continue winning. I stan you."

Cyan Boujee said Prince Kaybee asked her to shoot video

Cyan Boujee spoke to MacG on Podcast and Chill and told her side of the story. She said the man in the video is allegedly Prince Kaybee and that she was 19 years old at the time.

"So this happened like two years ago, and it was with Prince Kaybee. I'm saying this because he was the first celebrity that I got to be with, and he demanded a video and all that. So I thought it was the right thing to do because I wasn't a brand."

Prince Kaybee could face up to four years in prison

In a previous report from Briefly News, Prince Kaybee could possibly face four years imprisonment should Cyan Boujee's allegations reign true.

This was after the country tightened the laws against revenge p***, which is something Cyan is an alleged victim of.

