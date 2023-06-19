A video clip of Cyan Boujee playing at a recent gig has made rounds on social media, and Mzansi is scratching their heads

The DJ's lacklustre performance failed to move the crowd in the video, and the people online

Judging by the video, many are assuming she was playing from a USB and did not actually mix her songs

A video clip of Cyan Boujee deejaying at a recent gig failed to move Mzansi, so they resorted to trolling her.

Cyan Boujee was the talk of the town following a video of her mixing at a recent gig.

The influencer-turned-DJ failed to move the crowd in the video and on social media, so they shared their thoughts after watching the viral video.

Cyan Boujee receives mixed reactions to her viral deejaying clip

Entertainment blogger @MusaThePope shared a video clip of Cyan deejaying.

Netizens were not feeling Cyan Boujee's performance.

@Kaaavin_ said:

"A lot going on here."

@CitizenDevoted said:

"What is happening? She must just remain in her lane."

@tseepati said:

"By now she should know how to mix it ain’t that difficult."

Cyan Boujee takes aim at Sithelo Shozi

According to The Citizen, Cyan Boujee trolled Sithelo Shozi in a viral TikTok video.

This was in response to Sithelo questioning Sithelo's cloth, asking where it gets used. Cyan clapped back and said Sithelo does not even have a house,

“It’s so crazy how people (Sithelo) will always bring you down when you try to do something. People that share the same career as you DJing and influencing, remember always, I’m almost as old as your son.”

“If you are rich, you should know there are different cloths for everything in your house. Oh it’s crazy because you don’t even have a house. You were too focused on the designers, you couldn’t even buy yourself a house or apartment where you can realise that there are two cloths needed to do two different things.”

Mzansi chuckles at Cyan Boujee's TikTok video where she has McDonald's and alcohol for breakfast

Briefly News previously reported that Cyan Boujee posted a short TikTok video of her sharing her morning routine.

Cyan has become a fan favourite among TikTokers because of her quirky videos.

In the latest one, she showed fans her morning routine, including having McDonald's and alcohol for breakfast.

