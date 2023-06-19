This man took the spicy vosho to another level when he introduced Mzansi to “the flying vosho”

TikTok user @joden.williams_ showed off his flexibility in a dance clip that has sent him viral

Some people were not ready for this as they can hardly get to grips with the basic viral dance challenges, let alone this

The vosho is a hard enough dance move to perfect in its standard form, and now this man has taken it a step further. The flying vosho is definitely not something you’ll be seeing at the groove, as it takes a special kind of flexibility to perform.

Dance videos are what keep social media going. People love to watch others put themselves out there, and this man went the extra mile, giving people a real show.

Mzansi man does the ‘flying vosho’ in an impressive TikTok dance video

TikTok user @joden.williams_ shared a video of himself performing a dance move that he has dubbed “the flying vosho.”

The video shows him literally flying into the room and dropping right down into one of the most impressive vosho you have ever seen. This man has skills!

Take a look at this insane flexibility:

The spicy move had people silenced in the comment section

People were blown away by the man’s skills. Some told him to calm down as they still have not figured out previous trending dance moves, lol.

Read some of the mixed comments:

BIG VEEM cried:

“We are still learning Mnike ”

s.ugarcoated5 fears:

“People are gonna kick our faces at groove yazi”

Ms. Hlatshwayo had jokes:

“That’s how I’m flying back into his life”

Zee Mathonsi was not ready:

“You guys are doing too much I’m still learning the gwaragwara.”

zanele agenda nxamagele cringed:

“My knees could never I’d never get back up.”

