This young man’s understanding of technology had many people clapping in the comment section

Proud dad, TikTok user @blaqgoldmongwe shared a video of his son sitting on the couch fixing a flat-screen TV

People let the dad know that his son is smart and pray that he continues to support him the way he was in the video

Some kids are smart far beyond their years. This young man was casually fixing a TV and understood terms that most would have to Google.

Kids are capable of more than we give them credit for. This father clearly believes in his son’s abilities and has given him room to flourish.

TikTok user @blaqgoldmongwe shared a video of his son sitting on the couch fixing a flat-screen TV. In the video, he walks over to his boy and asks him some technical questions, which he answers without hesitation.

This dad couldn’t be more proud of his son, and it is so special to see. Take a look at this smart little man doing his thing:

People are blown away by how clever this little man is

Seeing this had many hearts bursting with pride. A few people took to the comments to share that this is how they started out, and now they are super successful in their respective fields.

Read some of the kind comments:

Chaungeni Maokeng shared:

“Bro, all I can say is that I started like that. Today I am a Computer Technician. I have even registered my company. I'd love to meet this champ ❤️

Ok’DirtBastard said:

“I’m the technician... it starts out like this.”

asaph_23 is inspired:

“As a parent, we can see our children's potential, but we neglect them. He has a future in this ”

Sihle Qoko laughed with pride:

“Young Sheldon took apart his parent’s fridge but instead became a theoretical physicist maybe he will be a surgeon.”

Amy Dlongolo said:

“Make sure you endorse his profession. This is our very own Elon Mask ”

