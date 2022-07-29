Baby girl Lethukuthula “Lethu” Bhengu is making waves on social media with her undeniable intelligence

Lethu is just two years old but knows how to read full sentences, do basic maths equations and so much more

Social media peeps love Lethu and watching her blossom into an overachieving little princess ready to take on the world

Kids of today are just getting too smart! One adorable little two-year-old girl is already reading books, and listening to her do so will melt your heart.

Lethukuthula Nongcebo's ability to read has gained her a large following on social media. Image: Instagram / Lethukuthula Nongcebo

Source: Instagram

Parents are now asking their children how to work cellphones, computers and all sorts of things because they are just one step ahead nowadays.

Lethukuthula “Lethu” Bhengu has quickly gained an impressive following on social media with her sweet reading clips. Little sis has 75.2k followers on Instagram and almost one million followers on TikTok!

While most children only start reading at this level much later on, Lethu is killing it, reading full sentences on her own.

Baby girl is SMART!

IOL News spoke to Lethu’s mother to find out how she managed to mould this little genius.

“I have also taught her how to count, the names of different shapes, and more. I believe in making learning fun and learning through play.”

Lethu is a social media star and people can’t get enough of her

Social media people love Lethu and her cute clips. They flood all her posts with so much love and support, and can’t wait for the next one to be posted.

Take a look at some of the cute comments:

@Semakaleng Wonder Osopeng said:

“Hello Princess wishing you a happy belated birthday, may you grow up to do amazing things with your vocab #AuntyFan”

@MAB said:

“I love to see her continuously learning.”

@baby kylancherop said:

“Wow, that's excellent bestie.”

@Priscilla Govender said:

“Love you sweetheart. Just too smart.”

@faith said:

“What a cutie, she’s so smart.”

Proud mom shows off her daughter’s stupendous marks at school: “You've got a little genius”

In related news, Briefly News reported that a South African mom used her Twitter account to proudly show off her daughter's school results. @Ms_Kefilwe's daughter had no mark lower than 81% on her report card and her adoring mother could not be more proud.

Replying to comments under her post, @Ms_Kefilwe revealed that her little one is in Grade 3. Social media users joked and laughed as they congratulated her on a great job as a parent by prioritising her child.

In less than a day, the post gained over 2 100 likes on Twitter as the comments continue to roll in.

