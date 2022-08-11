A local make-up artist wowed many with stunning Women’s month makeup inspired looks she shared online

Instagram user ad talented MUA Colour Me Simphiwe pulled out all the stops for her ladies on their special day

Mzansi peeps were blown away and showered the MUA with love and praise in the comment section

Being female is a fierce title. A Durban make-up artist decided to curate some fierce and empowering looks in celebration of Women’s month and shared them online.

Durban MUA wowed with gorgeous and creative looks celebrating women. Image: Instagram / Colour Me Simphiwe

Mzansi women have been through a lot to get to where they are today. While modern make-up is something new, wearing face paint is something that women have been wearing culturally for centuries.

Instagram user ad talented MUA Colour Me Simphiwe shared a clip in which she showed off some of her amazing works of art. From on-point beat faces to creative waves, the good sis did it all!

“EY MY LOVES ❤️ Happy Women’s Day to my queens. I couldn’t miss the opportunity to celebrate all women. I hope you all got ewallet today ❤️ I hope you enjoy ❤️”

Social media users were blown away by the artistry

The gorgeous and creative looks had people staring. There is no denying that this woman is talented and people let her know it in the comment section.

Here are just some of the kind comments:

@theblackwendy said:

“Literal goosebumps!!! ♥️”

@kay_nole said:

“The most creative hun I know ”

@bernitta_sheneinei said:

“Was smiling throughout the videoyou are incredible.”

@lele_phalane said:

“Your talent! ”

@official_.aya said:

“Your work is amazing”

In related news, Briefly News reported that an amazingly talented make-up artist has the internet abuzz with her remarkable look inspired by the popular track Paris by Q-Mark and TpZee.

The Durban-based make-up artist, Simphiwe Mbatha, shared a video of how she used her face as a canvas to create a stunning artwork keeping in theme with the month of love. In the clip, she reveals various steps, in sync with the amapiano beat, leading up to the completed masterpiece which features glitter, hearts, and the Eiffel Tower.

The 22-year-old self-taught make-up artist told Briefly News that she started started doing makeup in 2017 after matriculating.

