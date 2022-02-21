Durban based makeup artist Simphiwe Mbatha shared an awe-inspiring video using her face as a canvas

The makeup look was inspired by the popular track Paris by Q-Mark and TpZee and in theme with the month of love

The TikTok post has over 77.3K views and the cyber community has flooded it with love and compliments

An amazingly talented make-up artist has the internet abuzz with her remarkable look inspired by the popular track Paris by Q-Mark and TpZee.

The Durban-based make-up artist, Simphiwe Mbatha shared a video of herself using her face as a canvas to create a stunning artwork keeping in theme with the month of love. In the clip, she reveals various steps in sync with the amapiano beat leading up to the completed masterpiece which features glitter, hearts, and the Eiffel Tower.

The video posted on TikTok had over 77.3K views at the time of publication. Check it out below:

Meticulous effort and attention to detail went into the look and her online users could not help but react to it in awe.

your girl said:

“Perfect you are the best dali.”

Sphesihle Mahlangu wrote:

“This is amazing.”

Mmatlou Gift Tlhako responded:

“Happy valentine's. Love your makeup.”

ORA_DE_ORACLE reacted:

“You look more like Lady Zamar after the whole makeup.”

Naledi Motsoeneng555 commented:

“You have to be famous right nowwwww.”

Badpringle replied:

“You are a beautiful and talented girl, I'm in love.”

user2888242901624 wrote:

“You look so amazing.”

humphreymaluleke7 shared:

“You are honestly talented My Queen, keep it up. My blessings and grace.”

Talented local makeup artist makes people feel beautiful in their own skin

In a similar story, Briefly News previously reported on Carla Groenewald who is an incredibly talented young lady who only just got her diploma in beauty and makeup in 2019 but is already stunning people with her skills.

While she was studying she launched her own business @makeup_by__carla. She works as a make-up artist during the week and freelances on the weekend.

Briefly News asked her what inspired her to create such amazing art on people's faces and she replied that she loves making people feel beautiful in their own skin.

She loves creating abstract designs and using loads of colour. As a perfectionist, she always makes sure that her work is top quality.

Source: Briefly News