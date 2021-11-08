Carla Groenewald is an artist and her canvas is people's faces, she creates beauty everywhere she goes

She loves to make people feel beautiful in their own skin and has big plans for her future

Carla has her own company and is slowly growing her customer base and has talent in spades

Carla Groenewald is an incredibly talented young lady who only just got her diploma in beauty and makeup in 2019 but is already stunning people with her skills.

While she was studying she launched her own business @makeup_by__carla. She works as a make-up artist during the week and freelances on the weekend.

Inspirations

Briefly News asked her what inspired her to create such amazing art on people's faces and she replied that she loves making people feel beautiful in their own skin.

She loves creating abstract designs and using loads of colour. As a perfectionist, she always makes sure that her work is top quality.

Favourite make-up artists

We asked her who her favourite makeup artists were:

"Vanessa Davis - @the_wigs_and_makeup_manager on Instagram. She is an amazing special effects artist who inspires me to go out of my comfort zone with makeup.

Nikki Wolff - @nikki_makeup on Instagram. She is a UK makeup artist specialising in editorial and fashion makeup.

Renee De Wit - @reneedewitmakeupartist on Instagram. She is a South African celebrity makeup artist who inspires me to keep pushing for my dreams. "

Her best work

Carla told Briefly News that her favourite design would be the butterfly body makeup look.

Hopes and dreams for the future

Carla hopes to move to Cape Town and get into the film and theatre industry where she hopes to take her talent worldwide.

She had some tips for up and coming makeup artists:

"You have to be dedicated and diligent with your work. Focus on building your name in the beauty and makeup industry. Don’t be shy to put yourself out into the world and always advertise your work whether it be through Facebook or Instagram or even just making some flyers or business cards to hand out. If you don’t put in the hard work and the hours you won’t succeed."

The future of South Africa

Briefly News asked her how she felt about the future of South Africa:

"The makeup industry is definitely growing in South Africa. People nowadays are using more makeup and are aware of the industry. However, with that being said there definitely is way more opportunity overseas in other countries, such as the film and theatre industry. Hollywood and celebrity makeup artists are where every artist should aim to be."

