Rachel Kolisi took to her Instagram account to drop some inspiring words about living in the present moment and leading a joyful life

After sharing her in-depth post, Rachel received a huge response from her fans, who completely agreed with her insight

The Springbok skipper's wife also shared hauntingly beautiful words by a poet who encouraged people to "unfollow the chaos" and embrace peace

Rachel Kolisi doesn't hold back when it comes to expressing herself on social media and she recently shared her thoughts on how to handle challenging situations in life.

Rachel shared words of wisdom with her followers about how to handle tough situations and live a more peaceful life. Image: Rachel Kolisi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In the post, she opened up about a question she heard recently and it fully inspired her to change the way she approaches life.

Rachel expressed:

"I just heard this comment, “Imagine what could happen if you don’t give up?” and it stirred something in me. In a season that has been FULL of temptations to stop and give up no matter how big or small, I chose rather to rest and then get up and go again."

She went on to say that this season has been one of the busiest she has ever experienced and amid the chaos, she is trying to be present and "not wishing time away."

Rachel ends the post by saying she learnt what is worth her time and energy and what isn't. And since the world is moving at such a fast pace, it’s "super important to protect our joy and peace," even if that means saying no to some things.

Take a look at the post for yourself:

She then went on to share a pic quoting the beautiful words of poet SC Lourie, which motivate people to "unfollow the chaos".

Rachel's words are resonating with many Saffas and the post is receiving big attention with over 14 000 likes and more than 100 comments.

Check out the inspired comments:

ribotha:

"Cannot agree more Rach!!!"

heath.stratford21:

"Beautiful and so true . Also reminds me of the quote, "take time to stop and smell the roses". We all need those important little breaks to fill our cups for pouring again."

candiismail1625:

"Beautifully said"

koketsokekanasenona:

"Absolutely! I really love this."

jaxdavids:

"Love that Rachel. Good for you."

ma_rhadebe:

"Profound."

Source: Briefly.co.za