Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi and his wife, Rachel, are really having fun as a couple and that is evident in viral images on social media

Rachel posted the black and white snaps showing the two having fun during a lighter moment at home

It’s all fun and happiness in the Kolisi household as Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi’s wife, Rachel, shared pictures. The images tell a story of love and delight as the bulky player is seen having fun with his wife.

The pictures sparked reactions from many social media users and Briefly News is naturally attracted to the viral snaps. Kolisi is seen showing a funny face as she joked with his lovely wife. Taking a look at the reactions, many people feel the couple also deserves a lighter moment as a family.

Some people are now urging the lovely couple to stay real and in love because they are a perfect example of a united family. Rachel wrote on Instagram.

“Short. But sweet.”

Siya Kolisi's funny images are loved by social media users. Image: @Rachel-Kolisi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

@BaillieLisa said:

“Love these pics. Real is rare....”

@Marilynfontbin said:

“You two are classic chops! And that’s a compliment in my world - stay true, stay real.”

@Mrs_Mnembe said:

“We need a reality show...you are my fave.”

@PriacillaJamieson said:

“Bye Siya, hope you well, stay safe and well.”

Keeping Up with the Kolisis: Siya Kolisi and family enjoy a wildlife adventure in luxury game reserve

Checking a recent post, Briefly News reported that Siya Kolisi took to Instagram to share his family holiday at the Phinda Private Game Reserve in Zululand. He can be seen having the time of his life with his wife, Rachel Kolisi, and their two children, Nicholas and Keziah.

Siya has enjoyed much-needed time with his loved ones since starting his new life in Durban. He moved to Durbs after joining the Cell C Sharks and this means he spends less time with his family, who live in Cape Town.

"So excited to spend a few days at @andbeyondphinda with the family before it’s time to head back on tour @andbeyondtravel," Siya expressed in one his posts.

The Kolisis can be seen going on game drives, eating hearty meals, splashing around in a boujee-looking pool and getting front row seats to majestic wildlife such as lions, giraffes and rhinos.

