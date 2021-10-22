Rugby Skipper, Siya Kolisi, shared Instagram posts of him and the fam soaking up an outdoor holiday adventure

Siya shared pics of them at the Phinda Private Game Reserve in Zululand where they enjoyed game drives while taking in the wildlife

He also used the opportunity to show off his patriotic Speedo, which is printed with the South African flag

Siya Kolisi took to Instagram to share his family holiday at the Phinda Private Game Reserve in Zululand. He can be seen having the time of his life with his wife, Rachel Kolisi, and their two children, Nicholas and Keziah.

The Kolisis soaking up adventures at a game reserve. Image: Siya Kolisi/Instagram

Siya has enjoyed much-needed time with his loved ones since starting his new life in Durban. He moved to Durbs after joining the Cell C Sharks and this means he spends less time with his family, who live in Cape Town.

"So excited to spend a few days at @andbeyondphinda with the family before it’s time to head back on tour @andbeyondtravel," Siya expressed in one his posts.

The Kolisis can be seen going on game drives, eating hearty meals, splashing around in a boujee-looking pool and getting front row seats to majestic wildlife such as lions, giraffes and rhinos.

The Rugby Captain can also be seen proudly rocking a very patriotic Speedo printed with none other than the South African flag. On the trip, he also used the opportunity to train amid nature and prepare himself for his next tour.

Check out some of his posts showing all the fun that was had:

Supportive wife: Rachel Kolisi reads Siya’s story, says she sobbed and hopes people are inspired by his words

In other Kolisi news, Briefly News reported that Rachel shared her thoughts on her husband's book, Rise, which is Siya Kolisi's life story told in his own words. Rachel said it was an emotional experience for and she had moments of laughter, tears and introspection.

She added that Siya has been so vulnerable as he tells his story and hopes it impacts those who read it to live better and dream bigger. Rachel goes on to say:

"A true South African story that I really believe should be in everyone’s hands. Unpacking toxic masculinity, GBV, how to manage pressure and the importance of living with intention, to name just a few. Most importantly how to RISE even when everyone expects you to fall."

