One TikTok video shows matriculants in Prince Albert, Western Cape, arriving at their matric dance

Many people were fascinated to see the school kids get dressed up for the special occasion

Online users shared their thoughts about the different outfits they saw from the excited students

Students in the Central Karoo in South Africa showed up to their matric dance dressed to the nines. The pupils at Zwartberg High School in Prince Albert had a wide array of outfits which got many people's attention online.

The video of the matriculants from the Western Cape received more than 20,000 likes. Many people shared their thoughts about the students' outfits.

South African high school matric dance parade goes viral

A TikTok video by @pact_sa shows Zwartberg High School students arriving at the matric dance.

Watch the clip to see the different couples below:

Mzansi discusses matric dance

People had varying opinions about students's matric dance outfits. Netizens discussed which outfits they liked.

Mlondolozi said:

"Lol yuuuh hhayi the traditional ones."

@sabeeya2 countered:

"Please don't judge because you find they are the ones whose matric results are tops in school, so please, they looked beautiful. I must say."

Carlinseptember added:

"Not everyone can afford an expensive matric ball..this is real life! You all looked beautiful."

F.atsooo commented:

"I have so many questions."

NailsbyS.leigh joked:

"Bathong Elsa."

Zimkhitha.Matt wondered:

"Kanti, what was the theme for the overall event? Cause, wow."

Matric dances mpress SA

Mzansi wowed by TikTok video showing matric dance transformations

Briefly News previously reported matric dances are taken seriously in Mzansi! A bunch of students decided to do a transition video which showed them in their uniforms and then at their matric dance, and people were here for it.

The youth of South Africa is showing elders flames with their lush looks and unwavering confidence. This TikTok, like many others, had some people wishing they could relive their school days in today's times.

TikTok user @thatonkosii shared the flaming video showing multiple students before and after. Some of them looked like grown adults in their formal wear; the transformations were insane! These teens did not miss a beat on fashion, and it showed.

