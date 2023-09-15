A matriculant in West Coast South Africa went viral on the internet after arriving at his matric dance in style, and many were in stitches

The hilarious student went the extra mile with his epic entrance for his matric dance farewell party

Online users were in stitches over how the schoolboy arrived at the formal dance riding an emergency vehicle

A matric student arrived at his final school dance in style and went viral for it. The young guy from the Western Cape was creative and chose a unique vehicle for his entrance.

A TikTok video shows a Western Cape matriculant arriving at his Matric dance in an ambulance. Image: @tamie_leevoy

The video of the young man's dramatic arrival received over 30 000 likes. Hundreds of people commented on the wild entry choice.

Matriculant goes to dance in emergency vehicle

@hansieslim16 posted a video of a matric student arriving at his matric dance in an ambulance. In the video, he was rolled out on a stretcher before walking to the venue.

Watch the video below:

Online users discuss ambulance matric dance arrival

People admitted that the matriculant made a creative entrance. Some netizens wondered what would happen if anyone needed an ambulance during his arrival.

User3938569226453 said:

"No stress in the world, we be putting our parents under pressure for an expensive car."

User71612477937682 wrote:

"What if someone needed an ambulance?"

Deluxe Mabaso added:

"He bodied the entrance."

Sandi-Lee commented:

"Thought someone was hurt until I saw the hastags."

AnushcaBritneyLewis laughed:

"That’s wild."

Matric dance experiences go TikTok viral

TikTok users love to see matric students go to their final school dances. A young lady went to her matric dance in a BMW.

