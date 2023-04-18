A South African matriculant went to her final dance in high school, and she got lots of attention for it

The young lady did the most for the special event as she recorded the whole experience to show off her gown and whip

The video of what the young lady gave TikTokkers ammunition in a raging TikTok debate about South African proms compared to American ones

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A girl went all out for her matric dance. The young lady wore a luxurious gown for all to see.

A young girl blew people away with her matric dance dress and car. Image: TikTok/ @kentingsss

Source: UGC

The young lady's video got over 20 000 likes and hundreds of comments. Many people could not stop marvelling at how amazing the young woman looked.

South African matriculants stun for final school prom

A young lady, @kentingsss, showed people what she wore to her matric dance. The schoolgirl also posed in front of a luxury car that took her to the dance.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Watch the video below:

TikTok users in love with young woman's formal dress

The lady's video came after South Africans and American TikTok users tried to settle which country has the best dresses for prom. The matric dance is an important milestone for high schoolers. Many used the young girl's video to prove that Mzansi matriculants have better dresses overall.

Lolly commented:

"If I could tag everyone in America."

Kea☆ commented:

"@america."

Siya commented:

"America take notes."

Giasmommy commented:

"Don’t play with SA MD."

Owethu dokolwana commented:

"She ate."

Ama-2000 strike again: Drama as student rocks up at matric ball in casket

Briefly News reported that ama2k would do whatever it takes to trend on social media. A young student got all the attention she needed after pulling up to her matric dance in a coffin.

Matric dances always give students a chance to have everlasting moments as they embark on the next chapters of their lives.

One student ensured she got all the attention when she ditched fancy cars and limos for a coffin. The images circulating on Twitter show the young woman coming out of the coffin, much to the surprise of her peers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News