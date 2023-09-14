A woman celebrated buying a new car, and TikTok viewers found her celebratory video inspiring

The owner of a brand-new Audi made sure that she savoured the moment with a beautiful cultural dance

Online users were touched to see the woman celebrate the major achievement with a lot of vigour

This lady went viral for celebrating her brand-new ride. In a video, the lady looked stunning and danced next to her big girl purchase.

A TikTok video shows a Zulu lady dancing happily over her new Audi, and she did a traditional dance. Image: @zeebistro

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman enjoying the moment received over 7,000 likes. There were many more comments from people who congratulated the lady on her success.

Woman and family chuffed with her brand-new Audi

One lady, @zeebistro, was delighted after successfully purchasing her new car. The lady in the video danced around her new Audi with a knobkerrie in hand.

Watch the clip below:

Online users congratulate woman on new Audi

Many people commented that the lady's car purchase was inspiring. Many left sweet comments wishing the lady the best.

ke_dinoko said:

"As a South African Pedi, I absolutely love South African cultures. You guys are so special."

user60315478771338 wrote:

"Congratulations, sthandwa."

Given Leo Tlou Gants commented:

"Congrats, May your pocket never run empty more blessings."

bkay_kt added:

"This will be me when I join the Audi fam, soon sana."

Iqadi elikhulu gushed:

"I find joy when women succeed....I don't know you, but the joy in your family says a lot."

Mzansi loves to see successful women

South Africans are often pleased to see women wig one. One woman went viral for fetching her BMW at 21.

Gogo's prayer for granddaughter's car: Heartwarming TikTok video touches Mzansi

Briefly News previously reported that a young woman celebrated getting her first car in a touching moment, which saw her sharing her joy with her family members.

This achievement was so monumental that her grandmother even prayed for the car so that God may protect her granddaughter.

Deemmy Malinga's TikTok video was viewed 156K times, and in the video, she shows her gratitude to God for blessing her with her first whip. She said she was grateful to the Almighty for allowing her to change her life.

