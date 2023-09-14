In an inspiring achievement, a single mother from the Eastern Cape has built her dream home at the age of 30

Her story showcases determination and hard work, demonstrating that with dedication, even the most ambitious dreams can be realised

She proudly shared beautiful photos of her accomplishments on Facebook, inspiring others online

A single mother from the Eastern Cape has just built her house from the ground up.

A single mother from the Eastern Cape has achieved an incredible feat by building her own home.

30-year-old flexes house

At 30, Olona Nquma took it upon herself to build her dream home from the ground up. With unwavering determination, she embarked on this extraordinary journey, showcasing her remarkable progress through captivating photos shared on the Facebook group called Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen.

Her story is a testament to the power of determination, hard work, and a mother's love. By single-handedly constructing her dream home, she's providing a secure and comfortable shelter for her family and inspiring countless others.

Here are some of the pictures:

A single mother from the Eastern Cape shares photos of her house finally being built.

A single mother from the Eastern Cape shares photos of her kitchen.

A single mother from the Eastern Cape shares photos of her lounge area.

Mzansi inspired by woman's triumph

As the images of her new home continue circulating on social media, her story resonates with people far and wide. It serves as a reminder that dreams can become reality, and through perseverance, we can build a brighter future for ourselves and our loved ones.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@MakaRose Matita Hlwathika said:

"Sebenzile nami I wish to have my own house one day."

@Melvin's Pride commented:

"God bless you more strength will never fail you."

@Pontsho Litsoane applauded:

"Very impressive"

@Siziwe Sikota said:

"Well done mogurl."

@Nkabikazi Nkabikazi praised:

"This is not homenyana...its beautiful home."

@Hloniphani Mafu shared:

"So amazing."

