This man showed the progress made on his one-room home from the first time he posted until now

Facebook user Nathi Masina started with an air mattress, and now he has a stunningly decorated home

People took to the comment section to congratulate Nathi on his inspiring progress and gorgeous home

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

In a heartwarming display of determination and the power of community support, South African resident Nathi Masina took to the popular Facebook group "Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen" to share his inspiring journey towards transforming his humble one-room home.

Nathi Masina started with an air mattress and has grown his space into a lush room. Image: Facebook / Nathi Masina

Source: Facebook

These social media groups are popular as people inspire one another to keep pushing even when times are tough. The smallest wins are celebrated, and they make a huge impact.

Humble man shows amazing growth

Nathi's story began when he first joined the group, seeking ideas and inspiration for beautifying his living space. In his initial post, he shared photos of his one-room home, which had nothing more than an air mattress.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In his second post, Nathi showed his inspiring progress. The transformation is nothing short of amazing. Gone was the air mattress, replaced by a sturdy bed with stunning grey linen. His one-room home is fit for a King, and Nathi deserves to feel prod.

Take a look:

Mzansi claps for the man's progress

Nathi's journey serves as a poignant reminder that it's not the size or extravagance of our homes that matter but the love and effort we put into making them our own. People took to the comment section to clap for Nathi's progress.

Read some of the kind comments below:

Linda Londi said:

“Perfect. Well done ”

Towanda Bongie loves it:

“Very beautiful❤️, I'm jealous ”

Sandiswa Nosi clapped:

“Very impressive.”

Mamnguni Qwabe was wowed:

“Wow it nice and clean ♥️♥️”

Noluthando Ndzamela shared:

“Beautiful clean, and specious ❤️”

African man shares pictures of humble home on Facebook, kindhearted group members drop heartwarming comments

In related news, Briefly News reported that it is not always easy letting total strangers into your home, especially thousands at a time. One man shared his home with people on a popular Facebook group and received an abundance of kindness.

Social media can be both cruel and kind. It takes a lot of courage to post something personal online. Luckily this man posted in the right place.

Facebook user Prince Malungane shared pictures of his home on the popular group called Make your bedroom beautiful �with Thembi's Linen �.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News