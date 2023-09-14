A varsity student from Limpopo shared what she eats typically to get by

Her meals included simple dishes like pap and chicken and other forms of seshebo

Netizens were moved by her lifestyle and some offered to give her money to buy better food

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Varsity life can be challenging; this woman's meal choice proves that. Image: @nicolec0677

Source: TikTok

A university student from Venda shared what she survives on, and the food she showed the country broke South Africans' hearts.

Her meals sent many's hearts into chopping-onion mode as they flocked to the comment to offer her their sympathies.

Univen student shares her daily food

@nicolec0677 shared a video on TikTok. The clip is a compilation of pictures she took of her daily bread. These included pap and morogo, pap and tin fish, pap and chicken, pap, beans and achaar, a KFC burger, bread and avocado, rice and beetroot with mayonnaise and tomato sauce, and others. To view the slideshow, click on this link.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

University students are known to eat meagre amounts of food. On a few occasions, Briefly News wrote about such students. One particular gent from the University of Johannesburg invented the "One day, one piece" meal-saving strategy. This saw him eat one piece of chicken per day to save the little food that he had. Watch his video here:

South Africans touched by woman's struggles

Netizens gathered in the comment section to pour their hearts and wallets to help the young woman. Some, though, thought that her experiences were pretty average.

Keelboat asked:

“Where can we donate?”

Nomonde Naledi wanted to know:

“I’m so hurt. Are you okay?”

Sesi Peggy also wanted to give something.

“Hello, doll. Can we send you something nyana? Just to keep you motivated and full enough to keep pursuing your education.”

Christina Radzilani remarked:

“You won this challenge, sana.”

Kabelo was broken.

“This broke my heart. I wish I had much to donate. In your situation, God is watching. I manifest change and unlimited financial freedom over your life.”

Faith Mdaka wrote:

“This is the realest video I have seen under this caption.”

Slindo_radebe exclaimed:

“The true definition of a broke student.”

University of Johannesburg student eats rice and peanut butter

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a young man from the University of Johannesburg trended after eating rice with cooking oil and peanut butter.

The man shared his unique meal with TikTokkers, and this opened a can of memories they shared of what they used to eat during their varsity days.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News