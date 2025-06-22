SA Praises Unforgettable SABC 1 Emmy-Nominated Soapie in Viral TikTok Post

South Africans remembered a well-produced show that portrayed real-life scenarios that were recognised by Hollywood

The SABC 1 production is still celebrated to this day, with many young people starting to sympathise with the “villain”

A TikTokker posted a snippet from a scene that showcased one of the most memorable characters

In the early 2000s, SABC 1 was home to many television shows that kept a lot of homes warm and connected.

SA remembered a show that Mzansi will forever cherish. Image: @Gallo Images - LKIS

Source: Getty Images

The different time slots were memorised by those who kept track of their favourite programmes.

SA remembers old Emmy-nominated SABC 1 series

Young South Africans who were exposed to television during the early 2000s cannot stop talking about the Hollywood-recognised drama series Home Affairs. The show followed nine women from diverse backgrounds, who led different lives.

Their stories connected with many people in Mzansi, and the representation of everyday people made the viewer feel seen. Maka Buli, who was known as a drunkard, became a prominent character.

South Africans still remember Vatiswa Ndara’s phenomenal performance on the show. Her portrayal of Maka Buli was incomparable.

Although she was deemed to be a villain by the audience, Mzansi youngsters who are familiar with the show finally understood her stressful life that had to be drowned in cheap alcohol.

Brenda Ngxoli also touched many with her performance as Vuyo, the daughter who was on the receiving end of her mother’s behaviour.

People were touched by the way women were portrayed and the unbearable weight they had to carry on their shoulders. One youngster could not help but compare the series to Tyler Perry’s recent Netflix offering.

@reitujumbi wrote in the comments:

“People who are busy hyping Straw by Tyler Perry have not watched Home Affairs. I said what I said.”

The successful drama series created by Roberta Durrant was nominated for an Emmy Award. South Africans praised the production in a thread of TikTok comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA remembers Home Affairs in viral TikTok

Social media users shared their thoughts on the well-produced show in a thread of comments:

SA wished for an Emmy-nominated series from the 2000s to make a comeback. Image: @nattrass

Source: Getty Images

@Nezisa_Sotyantsi said:

“No production will match this one.”

@Pontsho1120 shared:

“Home Affairs was one of the best on SABC1. I couldn't wait for Thursday to come.”

@Qhawekazi felt a bit nostalgic:

“When everyone was still alive and getting along.”

@Yalie said:

“Can this show come back? I miss films like these.”

@CoolOldBlackVibez responded:

“Download an app called SABC Plus. You can watch the whole thing. Even Montana is there and Mponeng, etc.”

@Thembz_22 shared:

“Home Affairs! They don't make stories like this anymore.”

@chumamhleb said:

“When our families were still together and everyone was still alive, eish.”

