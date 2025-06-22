A South African youngster could not get over an episode of Kings of Joburg after noticing a glitch

She posted the problematic snippet on TikTok and it instantly went viral with almost half a million views on TikTok

Social media users shared reasons why the new season of the show is flawed in a thread of comments

The Fergusons' new season of Kings of Joburg has been met with much criticism after it came out last week.

SA shared their disappointment with the new season of 'Kings of Joburg'. Image: @netflixsa

Source: Instagram

The Netflix show was a fan favourite, but since Shona Ferguson died, many people doubted the rest of the team’s efforts.

SA complains about Kings of Joburg season 3

South Africans were surprised to hear that season three of the Fergusons' Netflix show was in production. They couldn’t imagine what the project would be like since the brains behind it, Shona Ferguson, had died.

Mzansi could barely digest the messy season two and hoped for the best after hearing about season three, which premiered last week. Critics shared their thoughts on the series, but one Mzansi youngster captured the attention of many when she showed evidence of poor editing from the makers of the show.

In one scene, a camera guy was sticking out in the background of the shot, which threw off viewers. A person in the comments also pointed out an actor who made little effort to convince viewers by pretending to hit a punching bag.

Loyal fans of the production highlighted that things started to go south after Shona died. He appeared in season one and gave a stellar performance. Social media users discussed the project in a thread of comments.

SA critiques new season of Kings of Joburg

Social media users were not impressed by the new season of the Fergusons' Kings of Joburg:

@Thrift & Boujee commented:

“How it even made it on Netflix says a lot about the process.”

@Nina Josiah recalled:

“There’s a part on the last episode, if I’m not mistaken, where Mo was fighting that Khoi whatever demon, and he turned into a cartoon for about a minute or so.”

@Ava Fry said:

“How are you all still watching this? I couldn't even finish season one.”

@Samegirldifferentday🦍was stunned:

“The guy pretending to punch the bag?”

@Yazz🩵 shared:

“I saw fake cockroaches disappearing in thin air.”

@Takudzwa 🕷️confessed:

“I stopped watching after episode one. The CGI was giving me second-hand embarrassment.”

@🤍🦋🦚🪻said:

“Not forgetting that the female cop told Lester she had been promoted to Inspector TWICE, but they made it seem like the second time was the first time.”

@Somila Boya commented:

“I’ve been seeing this. Even in the scene where Mo and Phumzi were on their way to Cape Town, there was a cameraman in the back seat.”

@Kay Ngonelo wrote:

“Hence, I miss Shona Ferguson, because what is this?”

@Nolwazi wondered:

“Yho, when Connie wore that striped suit for two episodes straight, and it’s different days. Come on, wasn’t there a budget for wardrobe?”

@Ethen Sbonda commented:

“Shona is gone, now the team is sleeping on duty.”

