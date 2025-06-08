South Africans were touched by a now-viral TikTok video that compiled all the great shows from the early 2000s

The clip evoked a lot of nostalgia and made people go down memory lane to when times were much simpler

Social media users interacted in a thread with over a thousand comments talking about the good old days

South Africans went down memory lane after a now-viral TikTok video touched the hearts of over 122K people.

SA got emotional after a nostalgic memory popped up on TikTok. Image: @peeterv

Source: Getty Images

The clip was posted three days ago, and it has still been making many people emotional after tapping into old memories.

SA nostalgic after remembering old TV shows

A TikTokker touched many hearts three days ago when they posted a compilation video of the best shows that warmed many homes in the early 2000s. People back in the day were not exposed to the amount of internet that they experience today.

Their best form of entertainment was the television, which was introduced in 1976. People knew the different time slots and which show they would watch when.

Families would gather in the living room to enjoy some quality time together before bed while watching their favourite shows. Today, people spend time in their rooms streaming different shows on their mobile devices.

The TikTokker compiled videos of the most impactful shows that SABC aired. The following were remembered:

Tube

Takalane Sesame

Pumpkin Patch

Jam Alley

Yo TV

The Zama-Zama Show

Top Billing

Yizo Yizo

Soul Buddyz

Sgudi Snaysi

Soul City

Gaz’lam

Generations

Muvhango

7de laan

Imizwilili

Ezodumo

All you need is love

Live Amp

Jika Majika

Days of Our Lives

The Bold And The Beautiful

The creator of the post captioned the clip:

“POV: You are not getting younger. Childhood memory lane.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA gets nostalgic after going down memory lane

Social media users shared their thoughts in a thread of over 1K comments:

Mzansi was reminded of the good old days. Image: @Reed Kaestner

Source: Getty Images

@Alvin Jantjies was emotional:

“Is it just me, or does this make you feel a little sad watching this as an adult now?”

@@keneza08 commented:

“When everyone was still alive, and holidays felt like holidays.”

@Peaches🌝🌼shared:

“Tube said goodbye for the last time.”

@Tee wrote:

“Life was just better back then. I miss those days.”

@Fancyface said:

“I wish I could bring back everyone who was still alive during that time.”

@sunshine 🇿🇦wrote:

“How beautiful is it that we are all still here? We made it this far and got the opportunity to look back. Life’s beautiful.”

@Rev CD Zwane remembered:

“This is what our parents meant when they said, ‘Enjoy your days of being young, they won’t last’.”

