A South African woman wowed the world when she purchased a BlackBerry phone in 2025

In the era of iPhones, the lady chose to travel back in time and explained in a viral TikTok post how and why she made the decision

Social media users loved her unboxing clip and reminisced about the good old days before chasing the latest iOS devices

The iPhone has become one of the most favoured mobile devices by far, but before that, there was another big brand that had people eating out of the palm of their hands.

A Mzansi lady showed off her new BlackBerry on TikTok. Image: @shozi_055

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi woman sparked joy in millennials' and early Gen Z’s hearts when she shared her latest purchase.

Woman shows off new BlackBerry phone

A South African au pair living in the Netherlands, Shozi Nkalipho, went viral on TikTok after unboxing her new phone. Many people were stunned by the absence of an iOS device and were curious after they saw the BlackBerry Bold.

Most people are saving up to be the first in line for the next iOS device release, but Nkalipho travelled back in time to heal her mental health. She claimed that her smartphone was ruining her life and sought something more simple, which also gave her the right amount of screen time:

“POV: You bought a BlackBerry in 2025 because your iPhone is ruining your life. My phone addiction is getting way too out of hand, I'm trying to take my life back.”

The BlackBerry Bold was one of the most loved phones in the early 2010s. It had a touch screen and a visible keypad.

More people were interested in buying the phone after Nkalipho sparked beautiful nostalgic memories.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi wowed by BlackBerry in 2025

Social media users were amazed and shared in the comments:

@Pamela Yinda highlighted:

“If BlackBerry has any sense, they would realise that this is their season for a sensational comeback.”

@Kabelo Emily Nell pointed out:

“BlackBerry has the opportunity to make an amazing comeback.”

@Siwe Phezisa was excited:

“I smell a new trend, a reset possibly.”

@pretty Debbie said:

“Oh, l don't care what anyone will say, it still looks luxurious.”

@Roonie Mutsinze remembered:

“We paid R69 a month for unlimited data with BlackBerry. I miss those days.”

@Bibi commented:

“As a teenager, I wanted the BlackBerry Passport so badly. If they ever come back, I'll buy it in a heartbeat.”

@Zo wrote:

“Praying for a hard BlackBerry comeback.”

@MaCebisa explained:

“All my friends had a BlackBerry. My parents couldn’t afford it. I wanna buy it for myself to heal my inner child too.”

