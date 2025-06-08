A young South African woman amazed the internet with her mesmerising vocals and went viral

She excellently recreated a famous Drake song that Mzansi was once in love with a couple of years ago

Social media users praised the talented youngster and shared their thoughts on her beautiful performance

A South African woman documented her love for music on both her social media accounts, Instagram and TikTok.

She doesn’t have a big following, but her recent video earned her massive attention after performing a Drake song.

SA woman performs Drake song in viral TikTok

South Africans were amazed by the vocals of a youngster who recreated Drake’s Pound Cake intro. Ase Brown was spot on and sounded just like the auto-tuned version by Ellie Goulding.

The youngster reached over half a million views after posting the 11-second video on TikTok. She dropped the recording three days ago, and people who discovered it are impressed by her talent.

Brown’s social media is filled with singing videos of her surrounded by musical instruments. Her artistic side is hard to ignore.

Mzansi hoped that the youngster would be scouted by an excellent recording label and live her best life. Most people speculated that she might get ripped off by people in the industry who are most likely to use her social media recordings without paying her her worth.

Pound Cake was a big song in South Africa a few years ago, with the most popular vloggers using the intro in their YouTube videos and DJs remixing the song. People still proved their love for the song by commenting the lyrics right after Brown ended her 11-second performance.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi wowed by lady's Pound Cake performance on TikTok

Social media users praised the young lady in a thread of comments and said:

@Antiii suggested:

“This is crazy, Ellie Goulding should come and cosign you.”

@Alwande Nxumalo was wowed:

“With this kind of voice, I now believe angels do exist in this world.”

@Star_Vee__commented:

“Respect. You are the one and only in the whole world to do this. Much love from Johannesburg, South Africa.”

@Muammar Gaddafi requested:

“Do a longer one.”

@dnd.s4turn8 pointed out:

“This deserves more attention!”

@ZoTea🐺 wrote:

“People who don’t know what comes after this scare me a lot.”

@⊥∀Ǝᴚƃǝɥ⊥OƃƎᗡNƎq∀ shared:

“I can hear Drake singing right after she stopped. That's what you call Iconic.”

@Neo_22 remembered:

“This song was once big in South Africa.”

@Shane 🇧🇼 commented:

“Your voice made me forget I was sad today.”

@Col shared:

“Cassper is going to take this sound and make a song titled Siyathandana Futhi’.”

