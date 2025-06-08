South Africans were amazed by an expensive matric ball gown that one youngster wore

Mzansi did some digging and found the actual price of the garment, which gagged many people online

Social media users shared their thoughts on the matter and their matric ball stories in a thread of comments

Matric ball season is upon us, and high school students are getting ready for the biggest event before university.

A Mzansi woman was stunned by a R65 matric ball dress.

The youngsters are seeking unique and stylish garments that will highlight their high school experience.

SA wowed by R65K dress in viral TikTok video

A South African youngster, Spetho Woods, was gagged by the price of one high schooler’s matric ball gown. Woods loved the dress so much that she messaged the designer to see if she could afford it.

The young lady’s jaw dropped on Thursday when she was notified by Keys Fashion that the garment cost R65,000. She filmed a TikTok video that went viral and said:

“No way. I should have started saving when I was born. The dresses are so nice. Please plug me with designers, guys.”

Woods thought the price was ridiculous and could not stop laughing. South Africans pointed out that the one youngster who rocked the dress before, Avuyile, was from a wealthy family.

Mzansi advised Woods to look for a local seamstress to make her a much more affordable dress for her big night.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to expensive matric ball dress

Social media users discussed the matter in a thread of 837 comments:

Mzansi was outraged by a R65K matric ball dress.

@Dineo❤️was relieved:

“I’m glad my matric ball was in 2014. There was no photoshoot pressure, no expensive wigs, no designer shoes and R60k dresses because my mom would not be able to afford this.”

@yamababyyy wondered:

“Is this designer making the material from scratch?”

@Thobie advised the youngster:

“As a former matric student, trust me when I say don’t go to designers. Go to that Malume who sews at the back of the shop.”

@maphephandaba1 said:

“I’m not surprised. Avuyile is from a wealthy family.”

@itsrotondwa suggested:

“Guys, hear me out. I’m 22 now, and your matric dance feels like everything in that moment, but it’s not that big of a thing later on. It’s not worth R65k, just have fun with your friends and go to a nice after-party.”

@L☆ was gagged:

“These designers are asking for a whole arm and a leg. Like… in this economy?”

@thoriso pointed out:

“The matric dance tradition is fading. Initially, the matric dance was not really about the most expensive outfit. The majority now don't want to attend anymore because of the pressure.”

