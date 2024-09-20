A lady on TikTok was stunned by a gorgeous classic car and was adamant to find the lady mysterious woman riding it

She filmed the stunning vehicle and posted it on her social media with the hopes of it going viral, and it did

Mzansi did their best to hunt for the lady riding in it to see if she fit the vibe check for the car

A South African woman was stunned by a vintage car that looked like it had stepped out of a classic 1980s film.

Mzansi was on the lookout for the mysterious lady who rode in a classy Cinderella-inspired ride to her matric ball. Image: @John M Lund Photography Inc/ @swaggerbob4

The lady filmed the car and posted it on TikTok for Mzansi to help her look for the lady riding in it.

Mzansi loses it after seeing lady’s Cinderella-inspired matric ball ride

It is matric ball season, and Mzansi is here for all the festivities. Matriculants have been running around like headless chickens, trying to put together a grand look for the biggest high school event.

Aware of the blissful season, a woman on TikTok spotted a stunning vintage car parked outside and excitedly whipped out her camera. She gassed up the anonymous lady riding in it for her grand entrance.

The lady posted the video on her TikTok and asked Mzansi to help her find the young woman who was to ride in. Beaming excitedly, South Africans united to search for the matriculant with hot Wheels.

The woman captioned her post:

“Please help me find her. I need to see her outfit! OMG, so Coquette. I’m obsessed.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi hunts for matriculant with hot wheels

SA managed to find the young lady, but their reaction to her outfit was not as cheerful as one would hope. Some argued that she did not pass the vibe check for the Cinderella-inspired car, but some complimented the lady’s efforts:

@kinda cool yah★ was stunned:

"A whole Cinderella/barbie MD theme, that's literally iconic."

@Simp had a lead:

"I think I found her. I think her mom posted it on May Naicker. She is beautiful."

@dhani🎀thanked everyone who admired her car:

"OMG, that's me! Thank you."

@Isago-Entle Mooketsi kindly requested to be updated:

"When you get her, I would love to see her dress too."

