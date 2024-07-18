A high school girl showed off how she and her girls got ready for picture day at school

The ladies pulled out their emergency baddie starter packs to look hot for the camera

Netizens were envious of the girls’ fortunate times in school

High school girls have been named iconic by netizens for turning their classrooms into beauty studios for picture day.

High school girls turned into baddies with weaves and makeup for picture day. Image: @iam.lorna

Source: TikTok

The baddies helped each other prepare to take their most important high school photos.

High school girls turn class into beauty salon for picture day

Picture day is one of the most critical days for matriculants. That is the photo that will forever appear in their final yearbooks.

A class of matriculants did not want to risk looking their worst, so they turned their classroom into a beauty salon before taking photos. The girls pulled out their emergency baddie starter pack, which included wigs, an installation kit, and makeup.

The boys were chilling, waiting for the cameraman’s call, but the girls ran around like headless chickens, flat-ironing each other’s weaves and fixing their eyebrows.

See the clip’s caption below:

"POVE: It's picture day at school, girlhood is doing each other’s hair when it’s picture day."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to high school baddies’ picture day prep

Netizens were stunned by how much freedom today’s scholars have in high school. They wished for a time machine to reverse the stricter school laws of the past.

Netizens shared fun-to-read comments for the girls:

@Papiipacifier shared the tough times she grew up in:

"Lapho thina they would make us wipe off the Vaseline on our lips."

@✨ loved the flexibility of the educators:

"Mad respect for the teacher of this class."

@Tshegofatso Mokonyane wants to go back to school ASAP:

"Haibooo can we go back to high school to fix all these cause damn all our class photos are like ID photos."

@.Ayoni__ told her sob story:

"Weaves were only allowed for MD and we would have to remove them the following week."

@nolu_k loved the girl-on-girl support:

“'Girls hate each other': Girls showing them that he eee nooooo. Love this."

