South Africans were wowed after seeing one bride from KwaZulu-Natal wearing her riches during her extravagant traditional wedding

She wore a long cape decorated with money, which social media users tried to count from the barrier of their screens

A guest at the wedding filmed the lovely ceremony and posted a now-viral video on TikTok, which generated over 833k views

A South African bride went viral on TikTok after Mzansi saw her unusual garment during a gifting ceremony.

The clip did well online and almost generated a million views after being posted on social media a day ago.

Bride wears cape made of money

South Africans were stunned by one Mzansi bride’s unusual wedding garment. Zakwethu, a guest and photographer at the wedding, filmed the lovely ceremony and posted it on social media.

The bride wore a long cape decorated with money from the family. The garment was adorned with R100 and R50 notes, which stunned Mzansi.

South Africans tried to count the money but struggled to do so accurately through the boundary of a screen. The groom’s family gave out presents to the bride’s family, including blankets and other goodies to show respect and unity between the two families.

The photographer took more footage and posted it online for the rest of Mzansi to witness the newlyweds’ love story. The groom stuffed more money into his bride’s hat, which pleased some South Africans who watched the video.

Some Mzansi people thought the idea of gifting the bride with so much money was a bad move and shared the worst-case scenarios in the comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Zulu bride gifted at wedding

Social media users were stunned by a Zulu bride’s gifting ceremony and commented:

@USbahle weSkincare✨prayed for a similar love story:

“May this kind of love locate me. I've been through a lot and been played in Jesus’ amen.”

@Ayanda asked the people in the comments:

“I know someone counted it, how much is it?”

@mree pointed out:

“That money warns you how much they will hurt you, sorry to say this.”

@@Shaka sk Khoza imagined the worst-case scenario:

“Imagine doing this for her and then boom, after two years she cheats on you. Oh no.”

@່່່decided:

“I’m doing this on my wife's wedding day because anything less is not enough.”

@Mya_vyv cried in the comments:

“That's a whole 4-month salary.”

@Bessley💖was amazed by the grand gesture from the woman’s in-laws:

“My obsession with the Zulu culture went from a 100 to a 1000 really quickly.”

@Nompumelelo Ndlov347 pointed out:

“Some women are blessed.”

@Totse__confessed:

“She's wearing my salary.”

