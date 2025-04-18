South Africans were amazed by an innovative way one driver from KwaZulu-Natal parked their car for the community to see

The seven-seater rested on the roof of their house and had tongues wagging online yesterday after a video of it went viral on TikTok

Mzansi social media users shared their hilarious thoughts on the unusual situation in a thread of 668 comments

A driver from KwaZulu-Natal created quite a buzz online when their unusual parking spot went viral on social media.

The South African car owner placed their huge vehicle on full display for anyone passing by to admire, and it trended on TikTok.

Mzansi stunned by parking spot

It’s no secret that South Africans are some of the most innovative people in the world. One car owner in KwaZulu-Natal made sure that Mzansi was still on top of their trend-setting game.

The driver stunned many when they parked their vehicle on the roof of his home in a Pietermaritzburg township. The seven-seater was on full display for the rest of the community to admire from afar.

Many people wondered how the car owner was able to achieve their unusual parking and also questioned the quality of the house’s building materials, as no crack or destruction was spotted on the roof where the car was parked.

Social media users were mostly floored by the strange sight and talked about it in the viral video’s comments section. Some people were impressed while others expressed just how confused they were by the unusual sight in a thread of comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi amazed by roof parking

Social media users questioned a driver’s choice of parking after seeing a seven-seater resting on one home’s roof:

@Frxsty remembered an old and funny TikTok sound:

“Why you park the car there?”

@oupertadie chuckled after watching the silly and now-viral video:

“Advanced car parking simulator.”

@tranquilmorgan explained to South Africans:

“The houses are built on a steep hill, and the entrance probably leads to the rooftop parking, which is also made of concrete. Assuming the entrance is on the upper side of the mountain.”

@Kingsman collar v was curious to know how the car ended up there:

“Can you first explain how the car was packed there?”

@Diamond shared his confusion:

“I have millions of questions.”

@Homebodi_Organics asked:

“Is the house downstairs or the car upstairs?”

@kandymeindjy demanded a tutorial from the driver:

“Show us how you park it there, man.”

@𝘾𝘼𝙈𝙍𝙄𝙉_𝙎𝙁𝙇 pointed out the driver’s brilliance:

“This guy actually did the impossible.”

@Rose Moshoeshoe wrote:

“I, as a civil engineer I am concerned.”

@khumo.7.4.5 "Grooties* shared:

“I have never been this confused.”

