One chap felt out of place when he parked his old car next to his colleague’s posh vehicles

He expressed his love for his vehicle, but he did not deny the fact that it was falling apart and very different from what other people in corporate drive

South Africans comforted him by suggesting how he could pimp his ride and make it more appealing to the eye

Many cars have been introduced to South Africans who cannot afford their dream Range Rovers, Lamborghini, or Mercedes.

Vehicles like the new Omodas have helped SUV lovers secure rides that at least look like their dream cars on a budget.

Gent driving beat-up car to work amongst luxurious rides

A South African Zulu man got vulnerable with his followers and shared one of his insecurities. Nondaba, who’s also an excellent photographer/videographer, is also a fashion and lifestyle content creator.

The chap vented about his rusty Isuzu, for whom he confessed his love. The vehicle looked out of place when parked with his colleagues’ posh cars that glistened in the parking lot.

The Zulu gentleman recorded footage to share with his 46.1K followers and captioned it:

“POV: Your car doesn’t fit the corporate aesthetic. I love this, Isuzu. People who sell cars, please hit me with a good deal for a small car.”

His clip has almost half a million followers, an impressive engagement of 39.8K likes, and a thread with over 1K comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi comforts gent with car insecurity at work

Social media users shared kind words and suggestions in the comments section:

@mfundo shared:

“Bro, I drive a 1986 Ford Meteor with doors in different colours, and they always make jokes about it. I am glad that I have something unlike some of them. Don't stress, bro.”

@Kat felt out of place:

“Try a 1999 Honda Ballade. I always feel out of place, but again, it's good anyway.”

@Bhov'odla amasalad😎 Sibisi explained:

“I used to drive a Mazda 323 2.0 Dohc, and I would park in front of BMW f30s, Audi s3 and a Golf 7.5 without fear or being ashamed. As long as you are happy with it, never seek validation from people.”

@Nqobile suggested.

“Just repaint it, clean the back, get a sail and continue driving your bakkie freely.”

@PontshoTsenasi said:

“You have a car! A win is a win.”

