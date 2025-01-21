A young man caused a lot of stir on social media after posing shirtless while his domestic helper snapped pictures of him

The clip got many people talking after the guy named Ethan shared it on TikTok, attracting many views

Sensitive social media users shared their opinions, while others found it humourous, making jokes about the duo

We look at domestic worker hourly rates and monthly salaries in SA

A dude shared a video of the old lady who helps over her home, taking pictures of him wearing no top. Credit: @bymuratdeniz

Source: Getty Images

A local gent shared a video that sparked a wave of reactions online after he asked his domestic helper to photograph him shirtless at home.

The gym-loving young man shared the lighthearted clip under his TikTok handle @soapyethan, gaining 556K views and 93K likes.

In the video, Ethan shows off his toned top, lifting his shoulder and flexing his arms to show his muscle definition while standing infront of the mirror. The domestic worker is standing in a spot good enough to take a picture but is mindful not to disturb the photos with her image.

Watch the video below:

Dometic worker salary in SA

The domestic working industry in South Africa is governed by rules and regulations to protect workers from exploitation and ensure they can fully exercise their rights while working for local companies or in private homes.

An article by local bank Nedbank sets the minimum hourly rate for domestic workers at R25.42, as specified by the Department of Labour, from March 1, 2024. An eight-hour workday, working five days a week, works out to R1,103.20 per week and R4,780.50 per month.

This should be paid monthly to each domestic worker after they've performed their duties.

The clip unsettles others

The post attracted over 1.4K comments from social media users who filled the comment section with humour and disbelief. Some were impressed by the young man's confidence, highlighting the bond between the two. In contrast, others felt it was impolite to ask an old mama to take pictures while not fully clothed.

A gogo took a video of her boss's son flexing his muscle. Credit: Pixdeluxe/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

User @Amahle 🦋 said:

"Just use a tripod??"

User @ollielin_🎱added:

"Haibo, why gogo helping make thirst traps😦😭."

User @imee g🎀 shared:

"I love how she's just standing there watching you 😭I can't, I'm dying laughing 💀."

User @eactor🇿🇦 advised:

"Buy a tripod, this right here is gonna get you in trouble."

User @Philx asked:

"He probably asked politely for her help. Why are you all mad?"

User @Didi joked:

"Gogo is the social media manager 😔😭."

Source: Briefly News