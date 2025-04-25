Michael McDonald's wife Amy Holland: A story of love and resilience

When Michael McDonald's wife of 12 years, Amy Holland, was diagnosed with cancer, their lives changed forever. Although she overcame the disease after years of chemotherapy, Michael shared how this challenging period changed their perception of love in a 2024 interview with People.

At the darkest moment, I realised that my wife and I were learning what it meant to love each other in ways we might have never known if this had never happened. Although I would not want to go through that again, I am forever grateful for those lessons.

Michael McDonald and Amy Holland at the Skirball Cultural Center in 2016 (L). The singer at the Build Studio in 2017 (R). Photo: Allen Berezovsky, Desiree Navarro (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Michael McDonald and Amy Holland are both singers .

. They have two kids: Dylan (born in 1988) and Scarlett McDonald (born in 1991).

(born in 1988) and (born in 1991). The couple has enjoyed marital bliss for over four decades .

. Amy resides in Santa Barbara, California, with her husband.

Amy Holland's profile summary

Full name Amy Celeste Boersma Gender Female Date of birth 15 August 1953 Age 71 years old (As of April 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Palisades, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Dutch Religion Christianity Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Michael McDonald Children 2 Parents Esmereldy and Harry Boersma Profession Singer Years active 1980-present

Amy Holland stems from a musical family

Amy Holland (71 as of April 2025) was born on 15 August 1953 in Palisades, New York, USA. Her father (Harry Boersma) was an opera singer, while her mother (Esmereldy Boersma) was a country singer.

Amy changed her name from Boersma to Holland (her ancestor's country of origin) because she thought it would be a better stage name.

Singer Amy Holland during the 2015 WeSPARK Cancer Support Center Benefit Concert at The Canyon Club. Photo: Michael Schwartz

Michael and Amy bonded over their shared love for music: Exploring their love story

The duo first crossed paths in 1980 when he produced her On Your Every Word album and exchanged nuptials three years later.

Unfortunately, at the time, Michael struggled with substance abuse until he chose sobriety about 28 years ago. While speaking to People in May 2024, the singer shared the secret behind their successful marriage, saying:

We are not perfect. But my wife's forgiveness of my behaviour, selfishness, and the character defects that come from my fear of life over the years has kept us going.

A storm that shook their marriage to its core

In 1995, McDonald's wife, Holland, was diagnosed with breast cancer. At the time, their children were 4 and 8.

In his memoir, What a Fool Believes, Michael narrates how she underwent an aggressive chemotherapy regimen and is currently cancer-free. However, this was over a long period when their marriage was put to the test. During his interview with People, he also added:

I firmly believe that sometimes, the worst things that happen to us become the best things that happen to us if we survive them. This is how God intended things to work out.

Musicians Michael McDonald and Amy Holland during the 1988 ASCAP Pop Awards Dinner at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. Photo: Ron Galella

McDonald continues to share the greatest attribute he learnt about his spouse during this trying period as she was undergoing treatment, stating:

I admire how Amy put our family first, even during her darkest days. That says a lot about her! Ultimately, we both realised how much we loved and cared for each other.

Amy Holland received a Grammy Award nomination for her debut album

Holland relocated to Los Angeles as a teenager to pursue her musical dream. Later, she signed with Capitol Records. Her 1980 album produced the hit song How Do I Survive, which peaked at No. 22 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Amy's second studio album charted at No. 21 on the Adult Contemporary chart. Her third album, The Journey to Miracle River, was produced by singer Bernie Chiaravalle over eight years. Holland released her fourth studio album, Light on My Path, in 2016.

Her husband has made big bucks off his successful musical career

McDonald made his career debut in 1973. The Doobie Brothers' lead vocalist is widely recognised for his distinctive, soulful voice. His solo career consists of nine studio albums and three Grammy Awards.

Amy Holland and Michael McDonald at the Helmsley Palace Hotel in 1982 (L). The singer at the LA Convention Center in 2023 (R). Photo: Ron Galella, Valerie Macon (modified by author)

Michael was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the musical group in 2020. He has worked with several renowned singers, including David Cassidy, Joni Mitchell and James Ingram. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the singer is worth $50 million.

FAQs

How old is Michael McDonald?

McDonald (73 as of April 2025) was born on 12 February 1952 in Ferguson, Missouri, USA. He attended McCluer High School.

Is Michael McDonald still married to Amy Holland?

The duo has been married since 1983. They support each other's careers, and Amy has sung backing vocals on his albums.

What is Michael McDonald famous for?

Michael wrote and sang multiple hit singles with the Doobie Brothers, including Minute by Minute and Takin' It to the Streets.

Singer Michael McDonald during the 2017 Primary Wave pre-Grammy party at The London West Hollywood. Photo: Paul Archuleta

When did Michael McDonald become sober?

The rich singer embraced sobriety in the mid-1980s after he felt he had lost his life. He experienced a wake-up call when he was restricted from entering his sick wife's recovery session for being drunk.

Michael McDonald and his wife Amy Holland lived up to their wedding vows, "In sickness and in health", after she received a cancer diagnosis. The unconditional love they share saw them through one of the most challenging seasons of their marriage.

