Meet George Kittle's wife: Everything about Claire Kittle

George Kittle's wife, Claire Kittle, is his teammate for life! His greatest cheerleader, she has not only attended every one of his NFL games but has also stood by him during the lows of his career. In 2024, she penned him an encouraging message after his team lost to Kansas City, saying:

G, I am happy that I get to travel to all your matches, that I get to kiss you on the field, and that I get to do life with you. I firmly believe there is nothing you cannot do if you set your mind to it. Although things did not turn out in our favour, we are not discouraged.

George Kittle and Claire Kittle at the Saenger Theatre in 2025 (L). The couple during the 2024 premiere of Receiver (R). Photo: Kevin Mazur, Gregg DeGuire (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Claire and George Kittle met during their first year at the University of Iowa .

. The NFL star recruited the San Francisco 49ers for his proposal.

for his proposal. George and Claire have enjoyed marital bliss for six years.

Claire Kittle's profile summary

Full name Claire Kittle Gender Female Date of birth 24 May 1994 Age 30 years old (As of April 2025) Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Dubuque County, Iowa, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Wahlert Catholic High School Height 6 feet (183 cm) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse George Kittle Parents Marty and Shelley Bardon Till Siblings Riley Till Profession Instagram sensation, blogger, fitness enthusiast Social media Instagram

George and Claire Kittle were college sweethearts

It was not exactly love at first sight when George saw Claire standing outside the University of Iowa parking lot in 2012. He recalled their first meeting in his 2018 proposal video, stating:

I saw her and was like, "Who is that girl?" One of my friends replied, "That is Claire. "However, he made a negative comment about her. Curious to find out if the remark was true, I approached her and complimented her on the helmet she had on.

This began a friendship that lasted eight months before she promoted him to boyfriend status.

Claire Kittle and George Kittle during the 2022 Homecoming Weekend. Photo: Vivien Killilea

The sportsman popped the big question about a year after he was drafted into the NFL

George proposed to his then-girlfriend on 10 August 2018. During a September interview with 95.7 The Game, he narrated how he managed to pull it off with the help of his teammates.

I convinced Claire that the 49ers were having a photo shoot for the couples, and she bought it.

Claire relived the moment on her blog, saying:

The photographer told me to turn around, and I saw George down on one knee with the biggest smile. He went, "Claire Bear, Will you marry me?" It was perfect!

George and Claire eloped before hosting a wedding ceremony two years later

In April 2019, George shocked his fans when he took to Instagram to announce their out-of-the-blue nuptials.

Surprise! I married my best friend. I love you, Wifey.

Claire shared the reason behind this move in a May 2019 blog, stating:

I had always admired those who eloped or walked into the courthouse and left married. We planned this wedding in a week because we knew George would be busy with the upcoming football season.

In April 2021, the pair held a much larger wedding ceremony for family and friends at their Nashville home.

George and Claire Kittle at the Allegiant Stadium in 2024. Photo: Chris Unger

Do the Kittles have children?

On 14 February 2023, the internet sensation revealed she had suffered an ectopic pregnancy via an Instagram post that read:

On Christmas morning, my husband and I took a pregnancy test that confirmed I was expectant. Fast forward to 10th January when my soul left my body after a nurse revealed it was ectopic. Thankfully, I had a strong support system by my side.

Insights into the injury that ended Claire Kittle's sporting career

Claire played basketball while attending Wahlert Catholic High School. A member of the University of Iowa Hawkeyes, she amassed 1,6 points and 1.9 rebounds per game. Unfortunately, a recurring knee injury shattered her dream of becoming a WNBA player.

Transition to blogging and fitness

The celebrity wife has a blog called Lettey Set Go, detailing her life experiences, travel tips and shopping tips for brides. In addition, she is passionate about fitness and bodybuilding.

According to Claire's LinkedIn, she is a certified personal trainer and the owner of Claire Till Fitness, LLC. In April 2018, the blogger participated in the NPC Bikini Fitness Competition.

Claire and George Kittle during the 12th Annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

FAQs

George and Claire have been together for over a decade. Below are some frequently asked questions about them:

How old is Claire Kittle?

The Instagram star (30 as of April 2025) was born on 24 May 1994 in Dubuque County, Iowa, USA. She is about seven months younger than her husband, George (born on 9 October 1993).

Who are Claire Kittle's parents?

Claire's parents, Marty and Shelley Bardon Till, are former athletes. She has a brother named Riley Till.

What did George Kittle's dad do?

George's father, Bruce Kittle, is a former college football coach, while his mom, Jan Krieger, played softball at the Iowa Girls High School and basketball at Drake University.

What is George Kittle's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Wisconsin native is worth $20 million. In 2020, he inked a 5-year $75 million extension contract with the 49ers, encompassing an $18 million signing bonus and $14 million annual salary.

George and Claire Kittle during a 2023 preseason game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Photo: Loren Elliott

How tall is George Kittle?

The San Francisco 49ers tight end stands 6 feet 4 inches (193 cm) tall and weighs 113 kilograms (250 lbs)

Even before launching his NFL career, George Kittle's wife, Claire, was by his side. Considered a sports power couple, they met in 2012, became engaged in 2018, and married in 2019.

