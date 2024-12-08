What is the average WNBA height? Position-by-position guide

Since its founding in 1996, the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) has showcased elite athletes who inspire fans worldwide. Among the many attributes that set these players apart is the average WNBA height, which often becomes a key factor in their performance and role on the court.

This article explores the average WNBA height, examining how it varies by position and compares it to other basketball leagues, including the NBA. To provide an accurate study, we evaluated each team's most recent roster data from the WNBA website.

The average WNBA height

According to official WNBA.com data, the average WNBA player height in 2024 is 6 feet 0.65 inches (184.55 cm). This is 0.1 inches higher than the average WNBA height in 2023.

The figure is also taller than the average American woman, who measures 5 feet 4 inches (162.5 cm). However, height alone does not predict success in women's basketball; talent, agility, and basketball IQ are also important factors.

WNBA heights: Position-by-position breakdown

In the WNBA, 60 players are categorised as being under 6 feet tall, accounting for more than 37% of the whole league. Height alone does not determine success in the WNBA; basketball basics are equally important to players' effectiveness on the field.

Average WNBA center height

Centers are often the tallest players on the field, recognised for their ability to protect the rim and grab rebounds. They are also the tallest players on the team, with impressive strength and body mass. The average WNBA center height is 6'4.37" (193.99 cm).

The tallest WNBA player right now, also a center, is Han Xu, who towers 6 feet 11 inches (210.8 cm). Despite their height advantage, lesser centers have succeeded in the league. For example, 6'3" players like Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu and Megan Gustafson have had a huge impact.

One of the most excellent centers in WNBA history is Brittney Griner. She stands 6 feet 9 inches (206 cm) tall, and holds the WNBA record for most dunks spread out over several seasons.

The average height of WNBA forwards

Forwards are versatile players who frequently serve as a bridge between guards and centers. The average height of WNBA forwards is 6 feet 2.04 inches (188.07 cm).

The tallest forwards are Jonquel Jones of the New York Liberty and Awak Kuier of the Dallas Wings, both 6 feet 6 inches (198.12 cm) tall. Shorter forwards, such as Alysha Clark and Gabby Williams, both listed at 5'11", have demonstrated that skill can transcend size.

Average height WNBA point guard

Point guards are often the smallest players on the court. They are responsible for making plays and guiding the offence. The average WNBA point guard height is typically about 5'9" to 5'11" (175.26 cm - 180 cm).

Crystal Dangerfield and Olivia Époupa are the WNBA's shortest point guards in 2024, being 5 feet 5 inches (165.1 cm) tall.

Average height WNBA vs NBA

NBA players are typically 4 to 4.5 inches taller than their WNBA counterparts. The NBA's average center height is 6 feet 8.86 inches (205.8 cm), while the WNBA's average is 6 feet 4.37 inches.

NBA guards stand an average of 6 feet 4.18 inches (193.18 cm), which is more than 4 inches taller than the average WNBA guard. This distinction highlights the physical differences between the men's and women's sports while simultaneously emphasising the talent and strategy required to succeed in both leagues.

Elena Delle Donne, a former MVP and 5-time All-Star, has spoken out about the issue. She argued that lowering the rim would better display women's athleticism.

Other players, such as Diana Taurasi, have fought back. She worries that it will erode the legitimacy of women's basketball. The Medium reports her as saying:

"Might as well put us in skirts and back in the kitchen."

An analysis demonstrates the feasibility of this concept. Using average heights, standing reach, and vertical jumps, it is obvious that the average WNBA player is at a disadvantage compared to her NBA peers when playing on a rim height of 10 foot.

How many dunks does the WNBA make compared to the NBA?

According to the Sports Business Journal, the average NBA game has seven dunks. That is seven dunks every one of the 1,230 games in a season, resulting in 8,610 dunks a year. In the WNBA there have been only 37 dunks in its 27-year history.

While the NBA records single players with more than 100 dunks in a single season, Brittney Griner, the all-time WNBA record holder, has 26 dunks. Only eight women have dunked in the WNBA's history, as Sporting News state.

These talks create more than just questions about how to improve the game. They also highlight what distinguishes the WNBA.

Frequently asked questions

As we have looked at the average height of WNBA players and how it affects their duties on the court, it is evident that height plays an important but subtle role in defining player performance. The following are the answers to some frequently asked questions.

What is the average height for a WNBA player?

Who is the tallest woman in the WNBA?

Has there ever been a 7-foot WNBA Player?

Is there a height requirement for the WNBA?

While average WNBA height often dominates discussions, many prove that talent, work ethic, and passion are equally important. Whether you are a towering center or a smaller guard, the league celebrates athletes of all shapes and sizes.

