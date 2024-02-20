Brittney Griner's net worth: The WNBA star's fortune and salary

Brittney Griner, the notable WNBA star, is famous for her career success as a female professional basketball player. She is also known for championing LGBTQ+ rights among professional athletes and is the first gay athlete to sign a brand endorsement deal with Nike. Her career success often attracts questions about Brittney Griner's net worth and how much she rakes in.

L-R Griner during the game against the Indiana Fever and at a photo shoot during the WNBA media day. Photo: Michael Hickey and Christian Petersen

Brittney Griner's net worth is approximately $5 million as of February 2024. She earns through her career as a professional basketball player. She also earns through her brand endorsements and partnerships.

Brittney Griner's profile summary and bio

Full name Brittney Yevette Griner Sexual orientation Gay Date of birth 18 October 1990 Birthday 18 October Zodiac sign Libra Age 33 years (as of February 2024) Place of birth Houston, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Dark brown Listed height 206 cm or 6'9" Listed weight 93 kg or 205 lbs Alma mater Baylor University (2009–2013) Famous as A WNBA player Occupation Professional basketball player Current team Phoenix Mercury League WNBA Position Centre Salary $165,100 (as of February 2024) Net worth $5 million (as of February 2024) Parents Raymond Griner and Sandra Griner Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

What is the net worth of Brittney Griner?

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Brittney Griner to be worth $5 million as of February 2024. She primarily earns through her career as a professional basketball player in the Women's National Basketball Association and is affiliated with the Phoenix Mercury. She also earns through brand endorsements.

How much does Brittney Griner make a year?

According to a publication by Spotrac, Brittney Griner signed a one-year contract with Phoenix Mercury. The agreement guarantees her an annual salary of $165,100.

Top 5 about Brittney Griner. Photo: Gregory Shamus

What is the annual salary of Brittney Griner?

Brittney Griner's peak annual salary was estimated at $227,000, the WNBA League max. She was among the highest-paid WNBA players.

Brittney Griner's career stats

Griner lettered in basketball throughout high school, although she also played volleyball in her first year. In sophomore year, she practised with the boy's basketball team. She also trained with a Nimitz High School football coach to develop her leg strength, which helped her dunk. Brittney Griner's height was also an added advantage to her career success.

Early career

Brittney played for the Baylor University basketball team, setting the record as one of the best-shot blockers in women's basketball history. In 2009, she was named a WBCA All-American. As a sophomore, she received First Team All-American honours.

Brittney Griner's WNBA career

In 2013, the Phoenix Mercury selected Brittney as the first overall pick; hence, she made her debut in May 2013. She became the third WNBA player to dunk and the first to do so twice. She was named a WNBA All-Star that year. In 2014, she played an integral role in the Phoenix Mercury, setting the WNBA record for most wins in a regular season.

In 2015, Griner had the most prolific defensive season in the WNBA history despite missing most matches. In 2016, she recorded the sixth triple-double in WNBA history. In 2017, she scored a career-high of 38 points and renewed her contract with the Phoenix Mercury.

Between 2018 and 2021, Brittney performed extraordinarily well. Unfortunately, she missed the entire 2022 season after her incarceration on drug charges in Russia. She would later be released in December of that year in a prisoner swap between the USA and Russia. She performed well in the 2023 season despite missing the previous season.

Brittney Griner's speech during a press conference after being selected as the first pick in the 2013 WNBA Draft at US Airways Center on 20 April 2013 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Christian Petersen

Overseas career

Brittney played overseas in the WNBA off-season. In 2013, she played for the Zhejiang Golden Bulls in China. The four-month contract raked in $600,000, and Brittney Griner's salary overseas was significantly higher than her annual salary in the USA. She played for the Beijing Great Wall of the WCBA in 2014.

In the 2014/2015 season, Brittney played for UMMC Ekaterinburg. In 2016, she re-signed from UMMC Ekaterinburg for the 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 seasons.

National team career

In September 2011, Brittney Griner played for the USA national team as part of the European training tour; she was the only college player. In 2012, Brittney played in the USA Olympic Women's basketball team finalists roster. In 2016, Griner played for the USA Olympic women's basketball team at the Summer Olympics.

Brittney Griner was selected for her second Olympics in 2021. She went undefeated and won the gold medal as part of Team USA.

Brittney Griner's Russian salary

In a publication by Fortune, Brittney revealed that she went to Russia for $1 million a year. She mentioned the figure while referring to the ten months she spent in detention. She also revealed that most players consider overseas teams because of the pay gap.

How much does Nike pay Brittney Griner?

In 2022, Essentially Sports reported that Brittney Griner had signed a $1 million deal with Nike. She revealed that the contract opened doors for the LGBTQ community. The WNBA star affirmed that Brittney Griner's Nike contract was important to partner with the brand since she believes in what the brand is doing.

Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury during the game against the Indiana Fever at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on 6 September 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: Michael Hickey

Other Brittney Griner's brand endorsements

According to a compilation by Equity Atlas, these are the brand endorsements that contributed to Brittney Griner's career earnings in 2023:

1. Puma

In 2023, Brittney Griner signed an exclusive brand endorsement deal with Puma. She was the face of Puma's women's basketball line.

2. Historic shoe deal

Brittney's endorsement deal with Puma is significant because it is the largest shoe deal ever signed by a female basketball player.

3. Fashion

Besides Puma, Griner signed an endorsement deal with renowned fashion designer Stella McCartney.

Brittney Griner's house

A publication by the New York Post revealed that Brittney Griner owned a 3,000-square-foot property in Arizona. The house, built in 2018, was purchased for $475,000. In December 2022, the house was estimated to be worth $900,000. How much does Brittney Griner make in a year?

Brittney Griner's net worth is $5 million as of February 2024. Besides her salary, she also earns through brand endorsements. Brittney Griner is openly gay and has openly advocated for LGBTQ+ rights throughout her career.

