Paige VanZant's net worth, earnings, bio and personal life

Former UFC star Paige VanZant has had a decorated sports career that transformed into a more lucrative profession, with Paige earning more now than she had during her time as an up-and-coming UFC star to look out for. What is Paige VanZant's net worth, and what else do we know of her life and career?

Paige VanZant at day two of Web Summit 2019 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, Portugal. Photo: Vaughn Ridley

Source: Getty Images

Although Paige was climbing the ranks as a UFC strawweight during the height of her career, Paige told BBC's Newsbeat that she developed an eating disorder during the times she had worked to go down to 115 pounds to make the weight restriction. She said: 'I recently went up to the flyweight division, which is 10 pounds heavier, which is a huge difference.'

Profile summary

Full name Paige Michelle VanZant Nickname ‘12 Gauge’ Net worth $1.5 million (most widely reported) Date of birth March 26, 1994 Age 29 years old in 2023 Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace Dundee, Oregon, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current nationality American Marital status Married to Austin Vanderford (2018) Ethnicity White Gender Female Height 163 cm Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Parents Steve VanZant and Rachel VanZant Siblings One brother (Steven Sletten) Profession Mixed martial artist, wrestler, model, and author Education Truckee Meadows Community College (TMCC) Native language English Social media profiles Instagram X (Twitter) YouTube Facebook TikTok OnlyFans

How old is Paige VanZant?

The sports star Paige VanZant (age 29 years as of 2023) was born in Dundee, Oregon, USA, on March 26, 1994. She has been a professional MMA fighter since 2012.

Paige VanZant's net worth

Paige's worth of $1.5 million has showcased her rising career from emerging sports star to media personality and content creator, whose income has increased drastically. Paige has said that she now makes more than she ever did while being a professional athlete.

Facts about Paige

VanZant, whose full name is Paige Michelle VanZant (née Sletten: married name Vanderford) is an American mixed martial artist, bare-knuckle boxer, professional wrestler, author, and model. Here are more facts about her biography.

1. Is Paige VanZant still with Austin?

Paige VanZant's husband is Austin Vanderford, an American mixed martial artist like herself. According to online sources, the couple met in the industry in 2017 through a mutual friend, Chael Sonnen. Austin had proposed by January 2018, and they wed in the same year.

Austin states that Paige gave him 'an ultimatum' regarding the progression of their relationship, and two weeks later, he purchased a ring to propose to her. Paige said to him:

'Listen, you're either going to propose to me and we're going to do this, or we're going to move on; I'm not going to be a fling'.

Paige VanZant with a fan at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit On Location at Ice Palace on May 10, 2019, in Miami, Florida. Photo: John Parra

Source: Getty Images

2. How good was Paige VanZant?

Paige VanZant's record of 8-5-0 in the UFC was believed to have set her up for a promising future in the sport. However, Paige quit the UFC in 2020, participating in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship instead.

3. Why was Paige VanZant's fight cancelled?

She was set to go up against Charisa Sigala in August 2022, but the fight was cancelled a week before it was set to take place. Paige later stated that the cancellation was not her choice, and the organisers said it was 'logistical issues'.

She also said she fell into a deep depression afterwards but that she was planning to compete again, even though she is unsure when.

Paige VanZant with Rachael Ostovich at the Media Day ahead of UFC Fight Night Cejudo v Dillashaw on January 17, 2019, in New York City. Photo: Michael Owens/Zuffa LLC

Source: Getty Images

4. Paige VanZant on OnlyFans

The MMA Junkie reported that the athlete and model has said her OnlyFans page made her more money in one day than her entire fighting career combined, including the UFC. Apart from her OnlyFans, you can find her on Instagram, X (Twitter), YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok.

As of November 2, 2023, her Instagram page has 3.2 million followers, her X (Twitter) page has 664K followers, her YouTube channel has 41.2K subscribers, Facebook has 1.2 million followers, and TikTok has 1.8 million followers.

Paige VanZant's net worth was accumulated through her experience in the UFC and mixed martial arts. The majority portion of her current income is thanks to her content creation online, though, which makes her more money now than ever before.

