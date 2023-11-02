Was Burt Reynolds' son, Quinton Anderson Reynolds, left out of his will?

Burt Reynolds' son, Quinton Anderson Reynolds, had a close relationship with his father before his death. The actor often spoke lovingly about him, but after the contents of his will were revealed, questions were raised. What happened to Burt Reynolds' adopted son?

Quinton is the only child of the late Burt Reynolds. Photos: Amanda Edwards and M. Tran (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Burt Reynolds' last act before his death was preparing for his role in the film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The 82-year-old actor suffered a heart attack on 6 September 2018.

Quinton Anderson Reynolds' profile and bio summary

Full name Quinton Anderson Reynolds Date of birth 31 August 1988 Age 35 years old (as of 2023) Birth sign Virgo Place of birth California, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality American Religion Christianity Ethnicity White Height in feet 5'10'' Height centimetres 177 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Dark brown Gender Male Orientation Heterosexual Marital status Single Children None Parents Burt Reynolds Loni Anderson Siblings Deidra Hoffman Alma mater California State University Profession Camera assistant Digital imaging technician Editor Known for Being Burt Reynolds' son

Who is Burt Reynolds' son?

Quinton Anderson Reynolds was born on 31 August 1988 in California, USA. His parents, Burt Reynolds and Loni Anderson, are both actors who rose to fame in the 1970s.

Did Burt Reynolds adopt his son?

Yes, The Longest Yard star adopted his only child. The actor and his wife, Loni Anderson, shared the news in a newspaper announcement a few days before the birth. Quinton was born in an undisclosed hospital in California and is the only child the couple share.

Loni Anderson and Burt adopted Quinton in 1988. Photo: Vinnie Zuffante

Source: Getty Images

The couple had a tumultuous divorce after a five-year marriage. Allegations of infidelity and physical abuse were mentioned by both parties as reasons for their separation.

The family lived in Florida, USA, but after the divorce, the mother and son moved to California. This strained the relationship between Quinton and his father, but they reconciled over the years. The Boogie Nights actor has referred to his son as his "greatest achievement".

Quinton Anderson Reynolds' siblings

The 35-year-old has one older sibling, his sister Deidra Hoffman. Hoffman is Loni's biological child from her previous marriage to Bruce Hasselberg. Anderson left the prying eyes of Hollywood to look after her daughter, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2009.

Quinton with his mother, Loni Anderson. Photo: Manny Hernandez

Source: Getty Images

Quinton Anderson Reynolds' wife and profiles

Is Quinton Anderson Reynolds married? It is unknown if the celebrity child is married or not. He has maintained a low profile, so aspects of his private life have not been reported on. The 35-year-old is also not active on any social media platforms.

Quinton Anderson Reynolds' job

Burt Reynolds' son is reportedly a post-production assistant, editor, and camera operator. According to his IMDb profile, he has also been credited as a digital imaging technician.

Burt at the 'Dog Years' premiere at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival. Photo: Noam Galai

Source: Getty Images

Quinton Anderson Reynolds' net worth

According to reports, Anderson's net worth is an estimated $800,000. This is money he has earned from his work in the camera and editorial departments on films. However, since the passing of his father, his net worth might have received a boost. Did Burt Reynolds leave his son any money?

Why did Burt Reynolds leave Quinton out of his will?

At the time of his death, the Deliverance star's net worth was $5 million, but it was revealed that he had intentionally left his only child out of his will. The main reason for this decision was taxes.

According to the movie star's niece, Nancy Lee Brown Hess, who was appointed as the executor of his will, the Smokey and the Bandit actor's assets have been left in a trust, which helped in avoiding excessive taxes.

Burt and his son, Quinton, shared a close bond. Photos: Frederick M. Brown and SGranitz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

As per reports, Quinton was mentioned once in the will, which clarified that he was not disinherited. The American actor declared: "I intentionally omit him from this, my last will, as I have provided for him during my lifetime in my declaration of trust."

The camera operator will continue to receive payment from the trust for the entirety of his life or until the money runs out.

Burt Reynolds' son, Quinton Anderson Reynolds, had a close relationship with his father despite a breakdown after his parents' divorce. The American actor's decision to leave his son out of his will was motivated by his desire to protect him from the taxman.

READ ALSO: Meet Phil Collins' children: Nicholas, Lily, Matthew, Joely and Simon Collins

Briefly.co.za published details about Phil Collins's children. The English singer, songwriter and drummer has a career that spans over four decades. His notable songs include In the Air Tonight and Another Day in Paradise.

The music sensation has two daughters and three sons, including the Emily in Paris star Lily Collins. So far, four of the five celebrity kids have pursued careers in the entertainment business. Check out the article to find out what talents the Collins children have.

Source: Briefly News