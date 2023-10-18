How to get a SARS tax number via SMS: Everything to know

The South African Revenue Services’ introduction of various communication channels has made the user experiences of taxpayers easy and seamless. Nowadays, you can access the tax authority’s services from your mobile phone. Do you know how you can get a SARS tax number via SMS? Find out more here.

A logo of South Africa's tax authority, SARS. Photo: @north_west_times

Source: Instagram

To access your tax number, you must first register your profile on SARS’ eFiling mobile app, which you can download on the Apple Store or Google Play Store. A tax number will automatically be generated once you have followed all the prompts and provided the required information.

However, if you cannot access your tax app, you can send an SMS to 42722 with your ID number and await further steps from an agent.

SARS tax number

A SARS tax number is a unique 10-digit number that shows that a South African citizen is a registered taxpayer. The tax number will usually be quoted on documents such as payslips or tax returns.

How to get a tax number

Moving into a digital era has made most things easy and convenient, such that you can get your tax number using your mobile phone and not visit any SARS office.

A tax number is retrievable via SMS or through the SARS eFiling mobile app. Photo: 5m3photos

Source: Getty Images

To get your tax number, download the SARS eFiling app and register your profile. Your tax number will be automatically generated once your registration has been completed.

SARS tax number confirmation letter

To get a confirmation for your tax number, log onto your SARS eFiling mobile app and click on the Personal Details tab. Under this section, you will find your tax reference number, and on the top right, there will be a tab to download your confirmation letter.

Once you click this tab, the letter containing your South African tax number, personal details and confirmation statement will be sent to you.

How do I send an SMS to SARS?

The Short Message Service (SMS) is only available to taxpayers and personal income tax representatives. Through this channel, taxpayers, in particular, can send requests to book appointments or receive their tax numbers. Follow the brief steps below to send an SMS to SARS:

Send an SMS to 47277 (iSARS).

Type booking, a space, then your ID number, passport number, or Asylum number.

Wait for an official to call you back to make an appointment.

What does a South African tax number look like?

As mentioned above, a South African income tax number has ten digits and can only start with 0,1,2,3 or 9. The tax number on your IRP5 can look like this: 274 845 3479.

Why is a tax number important?

A tax number is important because it allows tax-collecting entities to associate a tax return or other tax-related documentation with an individual or business.

A tax number is important because it allows tax-collecting entities to associate a tax return. Photo: Moon Safari

Source: Getty Images

Retrieving your SARS tax number via SMS is easy and a no-brainer. While this is the case, ensuring that you have your correct details and SARS SMS number is imperative, as you must do so to ensure your requests are delivered to the relevant entity.

