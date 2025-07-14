Yoh, things took a sharp turn after Minnie Ntuli's mother was also dragged on social media

This happened after an unknown netizen allegedly accused the radio host's mother of also being a bully at her workplace

Many netizens were stunned by this revelation, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Minnie Ntuli’s mom was accused of also being a bully. Image: Supplied, @minnie_ntuli_loverzz

Bathong, Minnie Ntuli, a popular South African radio host, is at the centre of a controversy again after her mother was accused of bullying at her workplace.

Recently, an online user @tankiso__, shared a note that left many shook. A woman who goes by the name Nomsiza accused Minnie's mom of also being a bully and a mean girl. The message revealed how Ntuli's mother allegedly bullied the woman's mom at a school where they both worked and how this behaviour allegedly resulted in her mother resigning due to mental health issues.

This was days after Ntuli deactivated all her social media accounts, following backlash for bullying and assaulting Londie London.

The message reads:

"Your mom is abusing teachers as a leader, to the point where my mom had to resign due to her unethical conduct. She’s a bully, just as you are. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, ke sana. I almost lost my mom because of mental health issues that she never had before she worked in that school. I typed her resignation letter because her mental health came first, and I wasn’t willing to lose my mom over a toxic working environment, especially at her age. She is still recovering from the trauma she suffered from Minnie's mom’s leadership. God will do his due diligence."

See the post below:

This accusation came to light after an unseen video of the Gagasi FM presenter physically assaulting Londie London on the Real Housewives of Durban was played during the second part of the reunion on Friday, 11 July 2025.

Netizens blasted Minnie Ntuli's mother

Shortly after the revelation about Minnie Ntuli’s mother being a bully surfaced on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the accusations.

Here are some of the comments below:

@Thokoza67563748 said:

"I am boiling all over again, I am triggered. Her mum, Khanyi Ntuli, the main bully, put my family through hell."

@Amza_5 wrote:

"Like mother, like daughter. Londie hit a nerve, and it now makes sense why Minnie went off at her the way she did."

@OshunEtta responded:

"Makes sense why Lo is so afraid of commenting, she goes to church with Minnie’s mom and sister."

@PreciousShange replied:

"Minnie is her mother's daughter. Clearly being mean runs in the family."

@RakgadiWaBana_ commented:

"I think I believe this. Did y'all see how Lo was so scared to take Londi's side and call out Minnie's nonsense? You can tell that Minnie's mom is also feared."

Minnie Ntuli’s mother was accused of being a mean girl, also. Image: @minnie_ntuli

Minnie confesses to Nonku letter

In a previous report from Briefly News, radio personality Minnie Ntuli confessed to writing the letter that made Nonku angry on the last episode of RHOD.

The Gagasi FM star admitted to this during her recent interview, where she was sharing her side of the story.

