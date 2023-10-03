Felicia Chappelle Jones is an actress and production assistant from the United States of America. She is widely recognised for being Dave Chappelle’s sister. Her brother is a famous American stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and producer.

Felicia Chappelle Jones is a rising actress and producer. Photo: @felicia.chappelle on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dave Chappelle’s sister, Felicia Chappelle, became famous following her family relationship with the American Stand-up comedian. Despite being often associated with her famous brother, Felicia has carved her path as a remarkable artist in her own right.

Felicia Chappelle Jones’ profile summary and bio

Full name Felicia Chappelle Jones Gender Female Date of birth 8 May 1968 Age 55 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Washington, D.C., United States Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father William David Chappelle III Mother Yvonne Seon Siblings 2 Relationship status Married Profession Actress and production assistant

Who is Dave Chappelle's sister?

Felicia Chappelle Jones was born in the United States of America, where she currently resides. She is an American national of African-American descent. Her parents are William David Chappelle III and Yvonne Seon. Felicia has two younger siblings named William S. Chappelle and Dave Chappelle.

Her father was a music professor and civil rights activist, and he served as the dean of students at Antioch College in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Her mother worked as a professor and university administrator at several institutions, including Wright State University and Prince George's Community College. She also worked for Congolese Prime Minister Patrice Lumumba, a Unitarian Universalist minister.

How old is Felicia Chappelle Jones?

The American actress is 55 years old as of 2023. Photo: @felicia.chappelle on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The American actress is 55 years old as of 2023. When was Felicia Chappelle born? She was born on 8 May 1968. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Career

Dave Chappelle’s sister is an actress and production assistant. Felicia worked as an actor in Hollywood and also performed production assistant duties for NPR’s All Things Considered. However, little is known about her as she has not disclosed much about her personal life on the internet.

Who is Dave Chappelle?

Dave Chappelle is an American stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and producer. He appeared in and co-created the satirical comedy sketch series Chappelle's Show, which premiered in 2003 and concluded in 2006. He has also starred in numerous TV shows and movies such as Robin Hood: Men in Tights, The Nutty Professor, Con Air, You've Got Mail, and Blue Streak.

How old is Dave Chappelle?

Dave Chappelle at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Press Room at Madison Square Garden on 28 January 2018 in New York City. Photo: Presley Ann

Source: Getty Images

The American actor is 50 years old as of 2023. He was born on 24 August 1973 in Washington, D.C., United States of America. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

Who are Dave Chappelle’s siblings?

The comedian grew up alongside two siblings: an elder sister, Felicia, and a younger half-brother, William S.

Who is Chappelle's wife?

The actor's wife is called Elaine Mendoza Erfe. She was born on 31 August 1974 in Brooklyn, New York, United States. Elaine and Dave have been together for over two decades. The pair tied the knot in 2001. Elaine tends to keep her private life away from the public eye. However, she occasionally accompanies her husband to big events.

Does Dave Chappelle have any kids?

Yes, the American stand-up comedian is a father of three children: Ibrahim, born in 2003; Sulayman, born in 2001; and Sanaa, born in 2009.

Does Dave Chappelle have a daughter?

Yes, the actor has a daughter named Sanaa Chappelle. Born in 2009, Sanaa is the couple's youngest and only daughter. When she was nine, she landed her first movie role and appeared alongside her father in the 2018 film A Star is Born.

Felicia Chappelle Jones is an actress and production assistant from the United States of America. She is widely recognised for being Dave Chappelle’s sister. Her brother is a popular American stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and producer. He is also the co-creator of Chappelle's Show, a popular sketch comedy show that ran on Comedy Central from 2003 to 2006.

READ ALSO: Opal Stone Perlman’s bio: What happened to Ron Perlman’s ex-wife?

Briefly.co.za recently published an interesting article about Opal Stone Perlman. Opal Stone Perlman is an American fashion and jewellery designer. She was born on 8th August 1951 in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Opal has made a name for herself as one of the best designers in the American fashion industry. However, she is widely known for being Ron Perlman’s ex-wife. Ron is a renowned actor known for starring in Beauty and the Beast, Quest for Fire, and Pinocchio.

Source: Briefly News