Opal Stone Perlman’s bio: What happened to Ron Perlman’s ex-wife?

Opal Stone Perlman is an American fashion and jewellery designer best known as Ron Perlman’s ex-wife. A renowned actor, Ron is widely recognized for starring in Beauty and the Beast, Quest for Fire and Pinocchio. He has won a Golden Globe Award for his acting prowess. The duo separated in 2019, and Ron filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Ron Perlman and Opal Stone Perlman at the Stonewall premiere at Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Sonia Recchia

Stone has always led a private lifestyle, and not much was known about her until she married the actor. However, she has designed several well-known collections that have made her famous worldwide.

Opal Stone Perlman’s profile summary and bio

Full name Opal Stone Perlman Nickname Opal Gender Female Date of birth 8 August 1951 Age 72 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Montego Bay, Jamaica Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Alma mater Parsons School of Design Height in feet 5’4’’ Height in centimetres 163 Weight in kilograms 62 Weight in pounds 136 Hair colour Dark Brown Eye colour Dark Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Ron Perlman Children 2 Profession Fashion and jewellery designer Net worth $5 million

How old is Opal Stone Perlman?

Actor Ron Perlman and jewellery designer Opal Stone at the premiere of Amazon's series Hand Of God in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

Opal Stone Perlman (aged 72 as of 2023) was born on 8 August 1951 in Montego Bay, Jamaica. Her zodiac sign is Leo. Stone’s mother was a dressmaker, while her father was an entrepreneur. She attended Parsons School for Design in New York City, USA.

Opal Stone Perlman’s height

The fashion designer stands 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 136 pounds (62 kilograms). Opal features dark brown hair and eyes.

Professional career

Stone’s jewellery line, Opal Stone Fine Jewellery, features accessories such as rings, cuffs, bangles, earrings and many more. Her accessories have several collections, including The Splatt and Geometric Collection.

In addition, Opal has branched out her brand into a luxury handbag line. Some celebrities who love and flaunt her designs are Beyonce, Selma Blair, Kelly Osborne, Jennifer Hudson and Teri Hutcher.

How much is Opal Stone Perlman’s net worth?

Various sources pen Stone’s net worth at $5 million in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her successful fashion and jewellery designer career.

Ron Perlman and Opal Stone at the screening of To Dust at the SVA Theatre in New York City. Photo: Mike Coppola

Opal Stone Perlman’s profiles

The celebrity ex-wife is not active on social media. She does not have Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Who is Ron Perlman?

With a career spanning over four decades, Perlman has appeared in numerous films and TV shows. Here are some of his acting credits:

The Name of the Rose (1986)

(1986) Cronos (1993)

(1993) The City of Lost Children (1995)

(1995) Alien Resurrection (1997)

(1997) Blade II (2002)

(2002) Teen Titans (2003-2006)

(2003-2006) Danny Phantom (2004-2007)

(2004-2007) Halo 2 (2004)

(2004) Halo 3 (2007)

(2007) Sons of Anarchy (2008-2013)

(2008-2013) Tangled (2010)

(2010) Pacific Rim (2013)

(2013) The Book of Life (2014)

(2014) Nightmare Alley (2021)

(2021) Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023)

Ron Perlman’s age

Actor Ron Perlman, his son Brandon, his wife Opal and daughter Blake at the premiere of Hellboy at the Mann Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Ronald Perlman (aged 73 as of 2023) was born on 13 April 1950 in Manhattan, New York, USA. His zodiac sign is Aries. Ron’s father, Bertram, was a jazz drummer and television repairman, while his mother was a municipal employee. His family is Jewish, originally from Poland and Hungary.

Is Ron Perlman married?

Ron and Opal first met in 1979 at a boutique store where he worked. They started dating shortly after and tied the knot at a private wedding ceremony in 1981. In November 2019, Perlman filed for divorce after being married for over three decades.

The ex-couple share two kids: daughter Blake Amanda (born in 1984) and son Brandon Avery (born in 1990). Brandon produces electronic music under the stage name Delroy Edwards.

On 28 June 2022, it was revealed that Ronald had married actress Allison Dunbar in Italy after three years of dating.

Ron Perlman’s net worth

Ron Perlman at the Las Vegas Diecast Super Convention and Toy Show at Ahern Hotel and Convention Centre. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Perlman has an estimated net worth of $6 million as of 2023. His primary source of income is his successful acting career.

Opal Stone Perlman, Ron Perlman’s ex-wife, runs a luxury jewellery and handbag line in Los Angeles, California, USA. After her divorce from the Hollywood star, Stone seldom makes public appearances.

