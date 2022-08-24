10 highest-paid South African actors and their net worths in 2023

South Africa is one of the countries in the African continent with some of the best technological advancements as well as academics. Besides this, the government has recognized much potential in the entertainment scene. In the article, we will look at some of the highest-paid South African actors and actresses making it big locally and internationally, earning lots of revenue for the country.

Female actors dominate our list of the richest actors in South Africa. This is because they are versatile with many talents that aid them in gaining more wealth than their male counterparts. However, this does not mean that there are no men on the list, as several males are in the industry. Have you ever questioned how much some of your favourite actors earn?

Highest-paid actors list

These are the top paid actors in South Africa and their net worth.

1. Charlize Theron

Who is the richest actress in South Africa? Charlize is a renowned fashion icon, actress, and movie producer. As an actress, she has starred in several award-winning movies in Hollywood, such as The Devil's Advocate(1997), Prometheus (2012), and The Cider House Rules (1999).

Charlize has also done a couple of film productions with her firm Denver and Delilah Productions, which has done various movies, some of which she has starred in, like Dark Places (2015) and the Burning Plain (2008). According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has a net worth of $170 million. She can make about $30 million to $40 million a year.

2. Trevor Noah

Who is the richest actor in South Africa? With a net worth of $100 million, Trevor Noah is a South African actor, comedian, television personality, and radio DJ. Noah got his big break in America when he was chosen to take over for Jon Stewart as host of Comedy Central's The Daily Show after building a name for himself on the worldwide stand-up comedy circuit.

He is now the highest-paid actor in South Africa, appearing in films such as Black Panther and Coming 2 America.

3. Sharlto Copley

Sharlto Copley, who is an actor, movie producer, and director, comes second on our list of the highest-paid actors in South Africa. He has an estimated net worth of $15 million. What movies has Sharlto Copley been in? He has featured in many great movies and is famous for his role as 'Wikus Merwe' in the Oscar award-winning District 9 science fictional movie.

4. Sello Maake kaNcube

Who is the most famous actor in South Africa? Sello Maake kaNcube is a South African actor. He has experience working in his home country, the US, UK, Canada, and Europe. His net worth is reportedly rumoured to be $13 million.

He is praised for being among the most respected figures in the profession and one of the oldest. Sello is the most paid actor in South Africa, having appeared in movies such as Farewell Ella Bella and The Whale Caller.

5. Moshidi Motshegwa

Who is Moshidi Motshegwa? The writer and performer Moshidi Motshegwa is most recognized for her work on the films Noem My Skollie: Call Me Thief (2016), Zero Tolerance (2004), and Drum (2004). She is, however, opposed to fame. Moshidi has been performing since she was in school, and her current estimated net worth is $8 million.

6. Bonang Matheba

Bonang Dorothy Matheba is a celebrated South African actress, radio host, television presenter, and social media influencer. She was raised in Mahikeng, North West, and is well-known for her enthusiastic presenting style and distinctive voice.

So, how much is Bonang Matheba's net worth? She is one of South Africa's wealthiest media figures and actresses, with a net worth of about $7 million.

7. Jamie Bartlett

In the seventh place is none other than Jamie Bartlett. Jamie is a South African actor who is most famous for his character of David Genaro in Rhythm City, which has received massive airplay in several African nations. Furthermore, Jamie has also been featured in American films, such as the American Ninja sequel movie. Mr Bartlett's net worth is estimated to be somewhere between $5 million.

8. Minnie Dlamini

Minenhle Dlamini, known as Minnie Dlamini, is a South African on-air personality, actress and model. She was chosen as the new host for the SABC 1 Friday live-music program Live Amp in 2010. She is a prominent figure in South Africa and is thought to have a net worth of over $5 million.

9. Sizwe Dhlomo

Sizwe Dhlomo is a South African radio and television host born on June 21, 1983. He became famous after winning the MTV Base Talent Contest and becoming MTV Base's first video jockey. He now works as a presenter at Radio 702. Although he has multiple income streams, he has a net worth of $4 million.

10. Lesley Brandt

Lesley Brandt is a South African based in Auckland and has been featured in various Television shows in New Zealand. Her most notable work was her role in the high-rated Spartacus series, in which she impressively played her character as the slave girl 'Naevia'. Lesley did not stop there, and she landed the role of Maze in the Fox television series Lucifer. It is believed that Lesley Brandt is worth $2 million.

Who is the most paid celebrity in South Africa?

There are other celebrities who are not in the film industry that are also getting paid well in their various fields. They may range from media personalities to influencers.

Some of them include:

Gareth Cliff- TV and radio host ($1.5 million)

Unathi Msengana- TV and radio host ($1million- $3million)

So there you have it. The highest-paid actors and actresses in South Africa. These performers have worked hard to get to where they are and deserve every bit of success.

