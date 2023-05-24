Who is the most handsome man in South Africa? Top 10 list

As beauty is a personal opinion, everyone can be considered beautiful in varied ways. Nevertheless, specific individuals possess distinct qualities that make them naturally stand out. This article features the most handsome man in South Africa, who will undoubtedly capture your attention.

Here are the most handsome men in South Africa. Photo: @kay_sibiya, @sdumo.mtshali, @lunga_shabalala, @iamcontent.za on Instagram (modified by author)

The hottest guys in South Africa are renowned for their striking looks and charming personalities. Most of them will indeed make ladies weak in their knees.

Who is the most handsome man in South Africa?

From actors and fashion designers to sports personalities, these are the most handsome man in South Africa in 2023.

1. Vuyo Dabula

Vuyo made his career debut in 2003. Photo: @iamcontent.za, @menshealthza on Instagram (modified by author)

Dabula (born 11 September 1976) is a South African model, on-screen star and bodybuilder. He is best known for starring in the Netflix crime drama Queen Sono. His other acting credits include Generations, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Unseen, Invictus and Collision.

2. Kay Sibiya

Kay was born in the KwaZulu-Natal area. Photo: @kay_sibiya on Instagram (modified by author)

The talented actor is undoubtedly one of the most handsome men in Mzansi. With his role as Ayanda Mdletshe in Uzalo, Kay has left many ladies drooling over their screens. However, the 35-year-old is currently off the market as he is dating Judie Kama, a DJ and makeup artist.

3. Lehasa Moloi

Lehasa has appeared in various TV shows and is one of the most recognizable faces in South African films. Photo: @hasaling on Instagram (modified by author)

With good looks like his, you can say that Moloi, a television personality and model, was born to be in front of the camera. He is famously known for his appearance in the Mzansi drama series Rockville.

4. Pallance Dladla

Dladla first gained recognition as a runner-up on the second season of Class Act. Photo: @pallancedladla on Instagram (modified by author)

Pallance is a 32-year-old actor with multiple awards and nominations, including the SAFTA Award. His first leading role in a big-budget production came with the series Hard to Get. He has also starred in the films Shadow, Rhythm City and Tempy Pusha.

5. Lunga Shabalala

Lunga co-hosted the red carpet at the 2016 South African Music Awards. Photo: @lunga_shabalala on Instagram (modified by author)

The KwaZulu-Natal native rose to stardom for being the face of Calvin Klein in South Africa. In 2011, Cosmopolitan included him in a list of some of the cute guys in South Africa. The television personality was a presenter on the SABC1 entertainment and variety TV show, Selimathunzi.

6. Ntokozo Dlamini

The handsome man has managed to keep up in the industry with his impressive performance on television. Photo: @tk_dlaminii on Instagram (modified by author)

The South African on-screen star gained popularity for his character in Uzalo and his looks. He was cast in the fan-loving series Soul City and landed a cameo role on Rhythm City. In addition, Dlamini hosted the Durban Hip Hop Awards in 2011 and 2012.

7. Maps Maponyane

Maps is currently working on his summer clothing range in partnership with Spree. Photo: @mmaponyane on Instagram (modified by author)

Maps is a renowned television presenter, fashion designer, model, creative consultant, entrepreneur and actor. He was named GQ’s Best Dressed Man in 2011 and Cosmopolitan's hottest South African man in 2013.

8. Ryan Botha

Ryan resides in Cape Town and owns Point Break Fitness Centre. Photo: @ryan_botha on Instagram (modified by author)

The retired footballer (aged 42 as of 2023) was born on 5 January 1981. He has played for numerous local and international teams, including Platinum Stars in the PSL and FC Mypa in the Finnish Premier League. The father of two has appeared in Men’s Health and GQ magazines.

9. Sdumo Mtshali

As of 2023, Sdumo is 40 years old. Photo: @sdumo.mtshali on Instagram (modified by author)

Mtshali shot to fame in 2020 after winning the first SABC1 reality competition Class Act season. He has landed roles in numerous films, including Rhythm City, Inside Story, Intersexions and Shadow.

10. Mbulelo Ndlazilwana

Mbulelo Ndlazilwana is a South African on-screen star. Photo: @mbulelokatise_official on Instagram (modified by author)

Mbulelo is not a new name in the South African entertainment industry. He is one of the people who started acting at a very young age. Ndlazilwana has been featured in several South African TV shows and soapies like the famous Generations.

This article has everything you need to know about the most handsome man in South Africa. Most of these personalities are on-screen stars. For some, their good looks give them an added advantage in attracting fans and growing their careers.

