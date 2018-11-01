Top 12 beautiful houses in South Africa: pictures, location, prices

South Africa is well known for its architectural scene that leverages the country's picturesque sceneries. From modern houses overlooking beaches along the coastlines to traditional villas on the backdrop of mountains, the country has it all when it comes to houses. What are the most beautiful houses in South Africa, where are they located, and what are their prices?

South Africa is widely regarded as one of the most developed countries in Africa. As other economic sectors in the country grow, so does the housing industry. This has seen a rise in the number of magnificent houses all over the country.

The most beautiful houses in South Africa and their prices

Here are some of the most splendid houses in Mzansi today.

1. A mix of wood, glass, and stone

Location : Zimbali Estate, Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal

: Zimbali Estate, Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal Price: $1,400,000

This mansion in Ballito features a modern, inspired design with a beautiful blend of various materials. The interior features Japanese styling, while the exterior is brought to life by the beautiful Koi ponds right outside the main entrance.

On the main entrance, a majestic staircase leads to the main living area, complete with a television room, gourmet kitchen, and dining area. This is, without a doubt, among the most beautiful houses in KZN.

2. A masterpiece of light, water, and geometry

Location : Bryanston, Gauteng

: Bryanston, Gauteng Price: $595 000

This home features massive glass windows with lovely square-shaped concrete surrounds. The house is located in a luxurious estate alongside nine other mansions.

The inside features an atrium, a social island kitchen, and a fitted bar. The kitchen borders a lovely open-plan reception area next to a patio overlooking a lush garden.

There are 4 bedrooms upstairs, complete with pyjama lounges. The outside has a double garage, a cricket pitch, a private courtyard, staff quarters, and numerous security features. This house in Gauteng is arguably one of the most beautiful flat roof houses in South Africa.

3. The house in front of the mountain

Location : Camps Bay, Cape Town

: Camps Bay, Cape Town Price: $1,330,000

The Azure in Camps Bay is an exclusive residential development nestled between Lion's Head, The Twelve Apostles and Camps Bay Beach. The house design is a blend of sophistication and relaxation, and timelessness. The picturesque mountains in the backdrop add to the mansion's overall appeal.

4. A house like a resort

Location : Saddlebrook Estate, Kyalami

: Saddlebrook Estate, Kyalami Price: $1,095,000

Located in the highly prestigious Saddlebrook estate, this beautiful country-styled mansion captures the stunning peacefulness of its surroundings with breathtaking views of the Johannesburg skyline and the nearby Magaliesburg mountains.

Some of the house's best amenities include 3 ensuite bedrooms, a master bedroom with a walk-in dressing room, a spa bath, and a tennis court on the deck. This mansion's location, amenities, and choice of materials make it one of the most beautiful houses for sale in Johannesburg, South Africa.

5. For the sports lovers

Location : Illovo, Sandton

: Illovo, Sandton Price: $3,755,000

This home's highlight feature is its floodlit Astro football pitch on the uppermost floor. The interior features numerous open spaces and surfaces made from wood, aluminium, and glass. The front and back of the mansion have well-manicured lawns.

The house's ground level features a marble kitchen with inbuilt appliances, a back kitchen, a formal lounge and dining area, and a magnificent mosaic pool. The second level is home to six bedrooms, a small kitchenette, and a pyjama lounge. The third level has a lit sky bar.

6. The one with the curves

Location : Llandudno, Western Cape

: Llandudno, Western Cape Price: $4,710,000

This luxurious mansion spans over 5 levels, with every bedroom opening onto an ultra-wide balcony with unforgettable 180-degree views of the Atlantic Ocean. The ground floor features an open-plan lounge area, a contemporary kitchen with fitted appliances, and a dining area.

This house was built for entertaining with both upstairs and downstairs entertainment areas with a large barbeque, jacuzzi, bar and swimming pool

7. The peak of elegance

Location : Hurlingham, Johannesburg

: Hurlingham, Johannesburg Price: $1 215 000

If elegance and sophistication were a mansion in South Africa, this is what it would look like. The highlight of the house is the 13-metre cantilevered walkway flanked by ponds featuring an illusionist wall panel that leads to the main entrance.

The exterior also features a self-contained cottage, five garages and off-street parking that can accommodate 12 vehicles. This is inarguably one of the most beautiful houses in Johannesburg, South Africa.

8. The house on the hill

Location : Knysna, Western Cape

: Knysna, Western Cape Price: $430 000

Do not let this mansion's modest price deceive you; it is as magnificent as they come. The front side of the house features unobstructed views of the ocean. The interior features cleverly designed spaces complete with a central wood fireplace.

The upper level has two massive bedroom suites, with other bedrooms occupying the entrance level. The patio is fitted with an infinity pool complete with a built-in braai for those perfect sundown evenings.

9. Black and blue

Location : Steyn City, Midrand

: Steyn City, Midrand Price: $$1,330,000

There is something so breathtaking about the way this house combines black concrete on some of the walls with the soft blue hue of the water in the outdoor pool. This modern masterpiece home boasts five sumptuous bedrooms, all ensuite with impeccable finishes and attention to detail.

The massive glass and aluminium windows allow for sufficient natural lighting on the inside. The mansion also features a double garage, staff accommodation, and a modern, well-fitted kitchen.

10. Lines, curves, and amazing views

Location : Waterkloof Ridge, Pretoria

: Waterkloof Ridge, Pretoria Price: $1,375,000

This exquisite mansion comes complete with beautiful finishes, spacious living areas and all the modern elements expected from today's luxury home. The inside features tastefully chosen exquisite chandeliers, beautiful, tiled floors, extra high ceilings and massive glass windows.

The accommodation comes in the form of four ensuite bedrooms and a guest bedroom. There is also a fully equipped gym, wine cellar and two private studies.

11. A haven of serenity

Location : Camps Bay, Cape Town

: Camps Bay, Cape Town Price: $2,980,000

For a home buyer seeking to live in unrivalled peace and serenity, few locations can beat this one in Camps Bay. The house is built on the backdrop of the surrounding mountain, creating the perfect contrast between natural rocks in the background and the soft allure of wide glass windows on the front.

The entrance hall makes a statement with its elegant play on mirrors and lighting. The first floor features a luxurious kitchen with fitted appliances, while the terrace has a sparkling pool, making it the perfect place to entertain your guests.

Other features include shuttered concrete ceilings, electric sun blinds, four ensuite bedrooms, and a BBQ area.

12. The one with the beautiful archways

Location : Sandhurst, Gauteng

: Sandhurst, Gauteng Price: $2,640,000

This is one of the most beautiful houses in Gauteng. It almost seems straight out of a fairy tale. The massive outdoors pool leads one's vision to the well-lit archways forming part of the mansion's entrance. The interior features numerous free-flowing reception areas, consisting of a formal lounge, dining room, and entertainment area.

How much do homes cost in South Africa?

Are houses in South Africa cheap? Well, not exactly. According to Expatica, the average national price for an entry-level home measuring between 80sqm and 140 sqm is around R937,000.

What is the most beautiful house in the world?

According to ArtInContext, the main mansion in Summitridge Estate in California, USA, is the world's most beautiful house. The Summitridge Estate is a picturesque, secluded retreat a few minutes from Los Angeles.

Which place has the most beautiful houses in South Africa?

From the above guide, it is clear that Gauteng and Western Cape are home to the most beautiful houses in Mzansi.

There are thousands of beautiful houses in South Africa today. These magnificent houses are made from a combination of wide-ranging materials and are spread across the country. Some have amazing mountainside views, while others face coastlines.

