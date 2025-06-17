Multi-award-winning actor Zolisa Xaluva previously walked away from Gomora , Smoke and Mirrors, which eventually got cancelled

The actor was also among the 16 actors who left SABC1's soapie Generations, which was halted for a few months

The SABC1 popular soapie returned as Generations: The Legacy after the 16 actors downed scripts

Top South African TV shows that got cancelled after Zolisa Xaluva's exit. Image: PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

Is actor Zolisa Xaluxa the glue to a long-lasting TV show? The talented star recently dumped Smoke and Mirrors, which got cancelled after his departure.

Fans of the former The Queen actor also begged for his return when he left Gomora, which was also canned after 4 seasons.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela recently revealed that e.tv's telenovela Smoke and Mirrors, in which Xaluva portrayed the role of Caesar, was canned after 3 seasons.

Viewers of the show lambasted the show on social media when Xaluva got replaced with former The River actor Hlomla Dandala in season 2.

Xaluva revealed in a 2024 interview with TshisaLIVE that it was no secret that viewers wanted him back in Smoke and Mirrors.

“I'm asked to come back every day, and my departure from the show was a business/contractual one; it was never personal. I'm a businessman; if business is done right, I'm keen to play. I also have a love and appreciation for that audience,” said the actor.

Zolisa Xaluva leaves Gomora

The Kings of Joburg star also dumped Mzansi Magic's popular telenovela, Gomora, where he played a school principal, Melusi.

The fan-favourite actor revealed in a 2022 interview with Sowetan that Melusi was no longer the same character he was signed to play.

Soapie fans react to Gomora's cancellation

@Sbue_Ndlovu said:

"It's kak now. What has Thati become now? Bongani and the business? MaZet? Ntokozo…kak story now."

@Mathape06236983 replied:

"Ja hey se fedile story moo," (there's no storyline here).

@CMagagz wrote:

"I haven't been watching for most of the month. I watched yesterday's episode, and I was so confused. I feel like they've left Gladys' character hanging. Why is Thati a gangster??? How is that ped*phile creep not arrested or investigated? Teddy's role is fizzling out."

Generations halted after 16 actors downed scripts

The actor Zolisa Xaluva, who is famously known for his villain role as Diamond on The Queen is also remembered as part of the Generation 16 who left SABC1's soapie, Generations, now known as Generations: The Legacy.

The award-winning actor played a gay role, Jason, on the show before his departure.

Here are the shows that got canned after Zolisa Xaluva's departure. Images: ZolisaXaluva

Source: Instagram

Comedian Primo Baloyi and former Gomora star Zolisa Xaluva in a hilarious skit, SA in stitches

In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that TikTok star Primo Baloyi did a new skit where he featured a local celebrity, and it is none other than Zolisa Xaluva.

Primo Baloyi is known for his hilarious skits, which are often dubbed as creative, and he even raked in awards for them.

In this new skit, he and the former Gomora star imitated a voice-over by a man who accidentally confessed to sleeping with another man.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News