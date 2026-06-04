Hugo Broos discussed Lyle Foster's missed penalty during South Africa's goalless draw with Nicaragua

The Burnley striker failed to convert from the penalty spot, but the Belgian tactician isn't blaming the forward

The 74-year-old shared a hilarious story from his own playing days when he was asked to take a penalty

Hugo Broos shared a funny story about the time he missed a penalty himself. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

Hugo Broos has shared a hilarious story about the time he missed a penalty, as he came out in defence of Bafana Bafana striker, Lyle Foster.

Foster missed a penalty during South Africa’s 0-0 draw with Nicaragua on 29 May 2026, earning criticism online. While some criticised the Burnley forward, Broos defended the player, insisting that even the best players in the world miss penalties.

The Bafana Bafana coach shared a story from his own playing days, revealing that he also once missed a penalty in a big game.

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Broos shares hilarious story of his own penalty miss

Discussing how penalties were not something that could be trained, the Belgian tactician said that he never took a penalty as a player until a 1986 FIFA World Cup game.

He explained that the coach needed someone to take a penalty during a quarter-final game against Spain, and he volunteered. The South African coach scored as Belgium won 5-4 on penalties.

“Six weeks later, Anderlecht versus Club Brugge. It is a big derby, like the one between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. After 20 minutes, we got a penalty, and our captain said, ‘Hugo, come take a penalty, you did it well in Mexico.’ They are still looking for the ball. Never found the ball back,” Broos humorously recalled.

Hugo Broos defended Lyle Foster after his penalty miss. Image: Khaled Desouki

Source: Getty Images

Broos says penalties are a psychological thing

The 74-year-old also said that penalties were a psychological thing, explaining that when he took the penalty in the World Cup, he was very relaxed.

“When I took the penalty in Mexico, there was nothing to lose. I was the oldest player in the Belgium team, and my career was nearly finished. Had I missed what should have been the problem? So, I was very relaxed.

“But in that game in the competition, I was very nervous, and the goalkeeper was very big, and the goal was very little,” he said.

Broos added that he would never blame a penalty for missing a penalty, as it could happen. His comments came ahead of the team's departure to Mexico ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Bafana have already held their first training session, and will play one more friendly game before the tournament begins.

Broos makes confession as Bafana search for goals

Briefly News that Broose weighed in on Bafana's failure to find the net against Nicaragua in their friendly.

South Africa dominated possession but failed to score in a result that raised fresh questions about their attack.

Hugo Broos admitted that South Africa's long-standing scoring struggles remain a concern ahead of the World Cup.

Source: Briefly News