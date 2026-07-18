Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus confirmed no players were injured during the 43-0 demolition of Wales at Kings Park

Erasmus identified scrum performance as a concern after last week's Test, and addressed what changed in the rematch

The Springboks ran in seven unanswered tries on a heavy, greasy surface to extend their dominant run against Wales

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Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has declared his squad injury-free following a dominant 43-0 Test victory over Wales at Kings Park in Durban, describing the clean bill of health as one of the most pleasing outcomes from the match.

The world champions crossed for seven tries without reply on a heavy, rain-soaked surface, extending their grip over Wales after a 73-0 demolition of the same opposition in Cardiff last November.

Erasmus Pleased With Players' Fitness

Beyond the scoreline, Erasmus highlighted the physical condition of his squad as a significant positive from the performance.

"No injuries. I think it's the first time after a game that we can say no injuries, so that's good," the Springboks coach said after the final whistle.

The result was delivered in testing conditions, with the Kings Park pitch described as greasy and demanding, making the absence of any injury concerns all the more noteworthy for the coaching staff heading into the remainder of the season.

Scrum Concerns Addressed

Erasmus also used the post-match to reflect on an area of the forward battle that had drawn scrutiny following the Springboks' previous Test outing. He acknowledged the scrum had not functioned to the expected standard the week prior, but expressed satisfaction with how his pack responded.

"We weren't really on our game when it came to the scrums last week. This week I thought it was good," Erasmus said.

The Springbok coach added that the team's work at the maul, both in attack and defence, had shown marked improvement.

"Our maul-stopping and our own mauling were good. That was something we wanted to get right. So we did have a lot of fixes and I'm happy about that."

The victory further underlines South Africa's physical dominance over Wales across back-to-back Test series, with the Springboks yet to concede a single point across two meetings with the Welsh side.

Source: Briefly News