Sharks owner Marco Masotti believes private investors are carrying a growing share of South African rugby's financial burden

He argues the current funding model is placing increasing pressure on privately owned franchises

Despite the challenges, Masotti insists he remains committed to the Sharks for the long term

Sharks owner Marco Masotti says private owners are subsidising the Springboks and South African rugby as he calls for a more sustainable funding model. Image: MarcoMasotti

Source: Twitter

Sharks owner Marco Masotti says private investors are effectively subsidising the Springboks and South African rugby, arguing that privately funded franchises are carrying an increasing financial burden under the current system.

Speaking to Daily Maverick, Masotti said the existing funding model needs to become more sustainable if professional clubs are to remain competitive.

Marco Masotti questions South African rugby funding model

Masotti said privately owned franchises contribute far more than simply running their own teams.

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"You're basically financing South African rugby and the Springboks, because you're paying the compensation on the Springboks and you get money payments," he told Daily Maverick.

He added that the financial pressure on clubs continues to grow.

"You need to be getting a bigger share of the pie to stay competitive, but it is going more to the Springboks and less and less to the union.

"So the financial obligation of the rugby system is increasingly being put on you."

Sharks owner calls for a more sustainable system

Masotti said he believes the current structure, where 14 professional unions rely on funding from the South African Rugby Union (SARU), is difficult to sustain over the long term.

"My personal feeling is we shouldn't have 14 professional unions sucking funding from Saru. That's probably something you can't say," he said.

He suggested the Sharks, Bulls, Stormers and Lions should work together more closely on the commercial side of the game while continuing to compete on the field.

Sharks owner shares honest view on Springboks funding. Image: MarcoMasotti

Source: Twitter

Marco Masotti remains committed to the Sharks

Despite the financial challenges, Masotti said he has no plans to step away from the Durban franchise.

"I'm in this for the long term. It's my passion. I'm not giving up," he said.

He added that successful professional clubs are essential to maintaining a strong Springbok team and a healthy South African rugby ecosystem.

Sharks owner warns SA Rugby over Champions Cup funding

Briefly News also reported that Masotti previously warned SA Rugby that privately funded franchises could stop covering financial losses if South African teams were withdrawn from the Investec Champions Cup.

Masotti said franchise owners needed a greater share of rugby revenue to build squad depth and better manage player welfare. He warned that the current funding model was unsustainable, adding: "Let me be clear — I will no longer fund the losses, and all of the owners will feel the same way, if we pull out of the Champions Cup."

Source: Briefly News