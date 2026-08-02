A video posted on 31 July 2026 showed a man loading groceries into a police van with children nearby

Many South Africans pointed out that police stations often claim no vehicles are available when citizens call for help

Viewers were split, with some defending the officer and others calling for an investigation

A viral TikTok clip showing a police van being used for a grocery run has divided South Africans. Image: @livingfortomorrow2

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video posted on 31 July 2026 sparked fierce debate across South Africa. The clip, shared by TikTok user @livingfortomorrow2, showed a man in civilian clothes loading groceries into the back of a police van, with children present nearby.

The man appeared to be an off-duty officer using the state vehicle for a personal errand. The video quickly drew strong opinions, with viewers split between those who saw it as a clear misuse of government property and others who felt the officer had done nothing worth condemning.

Police vans and the off-duty debate

At the heart of the debate was a frustration many South Africans recognise. When citizens call their local police station for assistance, they are often told no vehicles are available. Seeing one parked outside a shop on a grocery run cut deep for many viewers.

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Others took a more understanding view, arguing that police officers are people too, with everyday needs, and that using available resources does not automatically mean wrongdoing.

Watch the TikTok clip that sparked the conversation below:

Mzansi weighs in

The video touched a nerve precisely because it sits at the intersection of public trust, resource management and the everyday reality of policing in South Africa.

User @Iceberg said:

"It's been happening since 1994."

User @thembaisaac1471311 wrote:

"IPID needs to investigate."

User @Abdul Rehman Mungly noted:

"When you call the police, they tell you there's no vehicle. When the vehicle is available, we will send them. In the meantime, this is what they are busy with."

User @C-MPHIWE 012 defended the officer:

"He needs water to go to work and cook, and he is using the only resources at his disposal. Nothing wrong here. Water is a necessity."

User @Annamarie raised a practical point:

"Diesel and petrol are expensive; government vehicles are supposed to be parked if off duty, not for private use after hours. Please correct me if I am wrong."

User @m1234467 argued:

"He is also paying tax."

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A young content creator received a cold shoulder from a female police officer in uniform after approaching her with a rose in his hand, which he rejected.

Source: Briefly News